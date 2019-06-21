News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-21 00:07:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Nix waiting on one more call

Qv6wlvwcdorsoem2pyak
Daishen Nix (https://rivals.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Although he doesn't have a Kentucky offer yet, Daishen Nix is one of the hottest names in the Bluegrass. The buzz has run rampant the past few weeks that he is the point guard that John Calipari ha...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}