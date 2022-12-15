Northern Illinois left tackle Marques Cox has announced that he will be transferring to Kentucky, giving the Wildcats one of its biggest potential additions from the portal in this cycle.

Left tackle has been a problem for Kentucky going back to last offseason. It appeared that Eric Wolford was poised to bring Vanderbilt left tackle Tyler Steen to Kentucky, but when he went to Alabama he brought Steen with him.

In Cox, Kentucky has landed a player the staff is very familiar with.

Cox played four games this year but was injured late against Kentucky and missed the rest of the year.

He started 33 consecutive games for the Huskies and PFF awarded Cox a 66.8 overall grade but an 88.8 pass set score this year.

Cox officially visited Kentucky last weekend.

Previously, Alabama right guard Tanner Bowles announced his transfer to Kentucky.

He was a redshirt senior for NIU this year and will have one season of eligibility remaining at Kentucky.