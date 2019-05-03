News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-03 07:09:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Nickel of the Future?

C9z78ynqazfwjubfzeqm
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

The nickel in most any college football defense has taken on a major importance with the proliferation of spread offenses and the need to put players in the secondary who can run, tackle and cover....

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}