Sophomore Kentucky big man Nick Richards announced on Monday that he plans to enter his name into the NBA Draft pool.

But Kentucky fans should be well aware of the more lenient NCAA rules regarding the draft now, after Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, PJ Washington and EJ Montgomery have all made their announcements.

Richards will use every option at his disposal to gain feedback regarding where he might place in the draft, or if he would be drafted at all, and would be able to return to Kentucky if he doesn't like what he hears.