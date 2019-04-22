Nick Richards will enter name into NBA Draft pool
Sophomore Kentucky big man Nick Richards announced on Monday that he plans to enter his name into the NBA Draft pool.
But Kentucky fans should be well aware of the more lenient NCAA rules regarding the draft now, after Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, PJ Washington and EJ Montgomery have all made their announcements.
Richards will use every option at his disposal to gain feedback regarding where he might place in the draft, or if he would be drafted at all, and would be able to return to Kentucky if he doesn't like what he hears.
I can’t wait to go through this process thank you for your support BBN 🇯🇲💙 pic.twitter.com/kO7D9XquzD— Nick Richards (@iamnickrichards) April 22, 2019
As a sophomore at Kentucky during the 2018-19 season Richards averaged 4.0 points on 59.8% shooting from the field to go along with 3.3 rebounds.
He saw 12.1 minutes per game, slightly less than the 14.7 minutes of court action per contest he averaged as a freshman, when he fell out of Kentucky's rotation altogether.
Richards' numbers were down pretty much across the board compared to his freshman season, except in the blocked shot category. He erased 1.3 shots per game as a sophomore.
Kentucky is still waiting on a final decision from Montgomery, who put his name in the draft but also said he could return to Lexington based on the advice he gets.
What those two do with largely shape the appearance of Kentucky's frontcourt, although the Wildcats did add Bucknell transfer Nate Sestina weeks ago.