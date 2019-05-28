John Calipari has a little bit more clarity as to what his next basketball roster at Kentucky is going to look like.

On Tuesday, rising junior big man Nick Richards announced he will return to Lexington for another season with the Wildcats during the 2019-20 campaign.

Richards had entered his name into the NBA Draft to receive feedback, gauge his standing with teams and find out what he needs to work on. As expected, he did not remain in the draft and will form part of the core of Kentucky's frontcourt during the '19-20 season.

With PJ Washington and Reid Travis moving on and uncertainty regarding the status of frontcourt mate EJ Montgomery, Richards has the chance to substantially up the number of minutes he has played over the previous two seasons.

But towards the end of each of Richards' first two years with the Cats he has seen his role wane as the rotation has tightened towards the end of the year.

In announcing his return to Kentucky on social media, Richards said, “First off, I want to thank God, the man up above, for without him I couldn’t do any of this,” Richards said. “Next, I want to thank my family: my mom, my aunt, my sister (and) my brothers. I want to thank my teammates and the coaching staff, for without them I wouldn’t be here. They pushed me in the right direction that I needed to be to where I am today.

“These past two years have been the best of my life. It’s been an incredible experience. I’ve learned a lot, but the job’s not done yet. BBN, are you ready for year three?”

Richards averaged 4.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and shot 59.8% from the floor as a sophomore for Kentucky's 30-win Elite Eight team. He played 12.1 minutes per game, slightly down from the 14.7 minutes of average court time he saw as a freshman during the 2017-18 season when Kentucky reached the Sweet 16.

Richards didn't see the court much in the Sweet 16 against Houston and played only one minute against Auburn in the Cats' overtime loss in the Regional Final, in Kansas City, but he did see significant action through the end of the SEC regular season schedule, the conference tournament and the first two rounds of the Big Dance.