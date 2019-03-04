At the start of the weekend Cats Illustrated gave you the roundup on the early NFL Combine action, from linebacker measurements to Benny Snell's testing.

Kentucky's quartet of defensive backs have yet to work out - that happens Monday - but we've got a lot more ground to cover after Josh Allen and Jordan Jones had their moment and those secondary prospects checked in.

Josh Allen, a potential top 3 pick in the draft, turned in a 4.70 time in his first 40-yard dash run and followed that up with a more impressive 4.64 number. While Mississippi State's Montez Sweat stole the show with a low 4.4's run, Allen's second number with his frame and measurables is right in line with what one would expect from a top-end prospect.

This was after Allen pounded out 28 reps on the bench press, near the top of the linebacker group present.

Allen also registered a 118.0 inch broad jump, a 7.15 second cone drill and a 4.23 second shuttle. The broad jump and cone drill numbers were middle of the pack among edge defenders, but the 20-yard shuttle was the second best time among all edge players behind only Chase Winovich (4.11) of Michigan.

If Benny Snell and Allen's stock held steady based on their combine performances, Jordan Jones may be the Wildcat who has helped himself the most so far.

He checked in bigger (close to 6'2, a surprise to some, and well over 230 pounds) than expected and ran a 4.62-second 40-yard dash, backing up the game speed that marked his tenure at Kentucky.

Jones' other numbers: 23 bench reps, a 32.5-inch vertical jump, a 123.0-inch broad jump and a 4.37-second 20-yard shuttle. That 40-time was one of the better numbers among the linebackers on Sunday and his bench effort was upper-middle of the pack. While the vertical was towards the bottom of the group, his broad jump was one of the better linebacker efforts.

Mike Edwards, Darius West, Derrick Baity and Lonnie Johnson will be working out on Monday.

Here's how they measured upon arrival.