Next batch of talented Tennesseans will attend UK-LSU

Cats Illustrated has been compiling a list of the expected recruiting visitors for Saturday night's game and that list continues to grow.

Daryl Graham, who runs a training group called DGA (Developing Great Athletes), has worked with players who have eventually picked Kentucky before. Then-five-star Justin Rogers and four-star Marquan McCall are important players for the Wildcats and both worked with Graham out of Michigan.

Kentucky is also aggressively recruiting three-star Nashville, Tenn., offensive tackle Grayson Morgan, who is also strongly considering Vanderbilt. He works with Graham as well.

Beyond that, Graham also works with Class of 2023 quarterback Chris Parson, who is committed to Florida State. On Friday, Parson told Cats Illustrated that he has watched every Kentucky game this season. Graham followed that up by saying UK and Parson are in heavy communication with one another.

On Saturday night Graham will have another batch of young Tennessee prospects at Kroger Field. If you find it difficult to think about high school freshmen as recruiting targets that is understandable, but keep in mind that cultivating those very early relationships and getting guys on campus early is a big part of how Kentucky landed Rogers, McCall, and so many others in recent years.

Kolbe Harmon is a 5'10, 165-pound Class of 2025 safety from Brentwood Academy and projects out to being one of the fastest players in the state for the next several years.

Aivery Haynesworth, Class of 2015 running back also from Brentwood Academy, is the son of former Tennessee Volunteer and NFL veteran Albert Haynesworth.

Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood running back Ben Hubbard runs in the 11.3 range and some believe he is one of the most electrifying athletes in his class from the state. Eastern Kentucky has already offered him.

Hutson Chance is a 6'3 quarterback from Ravenwood and he already has a baseball offer from Tennessee.