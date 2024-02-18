Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione knew exactly which lineup buttons to push on Sunday in the series finale at South Carolina Upstate.

Four newcomers contributed mightily to the Wildcats' 9-3 win over the Spartans as Lukas Schramm, Mitchell Daly, Ty Crittenberger, and Eli Small combined for six hits, seven runs scored, and five RBI in their UK debuts.

Schramm, Crittenberger, and Small each hit home runs as the Cats completed a three-game, season-opening sweep at Harley Park in Spartanburg, S.C.

Crittenberger, a grad senior outfielder who transferred from Western Kentucky, went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored, and two stolen bases.

Kentucky jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back. The strong run support helped Mason Moore (1-0) breeze to a victory in his first start of the season. The junior right-hander allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings on the mound, striking out four.

Cameron O'Brien, Cooper Robinson, Jackson Nove, and Colby Frieda worked the final 3.2 innings out of the UK bullpen, allowing just one run.

Henry Proger (0-1) started and took the loss for Upstate. He allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over 3.2 innings of work.

The Spartans got home runs from Grant Sherrod and Troy Hamilton in the sixth and eighth innings but could not muster any consistent offensive threats on the day against five UK pitchers.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at home against Morehead State. First pitch for the Cats and Eagles is slated for 4 p.m. ET at Kentucky Proud Park.



