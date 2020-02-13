New Kentucky DB 'not a nice guy' on the field
Upon meeting the local media for the first time Thursday, Kentucky mid-year enrollee Joel Williams was asked how he would describe himself as a player.The freshman defensive back from Baton Rouge, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news