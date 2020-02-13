News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 10:35:54 -0600') }} football Edit

New Kentucky DB 'not a nice guy' on the field

Joel Williams is eager to make an impact on the Kentucky secondary, whether its at corner or safety.
Joel Williams is eager to make an impact on the Kentucky secondary, whether its at corner or safety. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

Upon meeting the local media for the first time Thursday, Kentucky mid-year enrollee Joel Williams was asked how he would describe himself as a player.The freshman defensive back from Baton Rouge, ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}