New Jersey OL likes idea of playing for Wolford
Don't blink or you might miss Red Bank (N.J.) Regional offensive tackle Vince Carpenter pick up another offer.But the domino effect now underway only just began. Carpenter may be able to thank Kent...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news