Neeo Avery has Cats in top four
At one point Olney (Md.) Good Counsel weakside defensive end/EDGE defender Neeo Avery was verbally committed to Penn State with a future in Happy Valley lined up.But the 6'5, 231-pound prospect has...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news