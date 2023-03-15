Kentucky is back in the NCAA Tournament and tips off against Providence on Friday night at 7 p.m.

There are more games before that, and lots of games after it. So before all the action really gets hot, Cats Illustrated staff members chime in with takes on questions on the Big Dance.

What are your first round upset picks?

Travis Graf: I picked four main upsets in the first round — VCU over St. Mary’s, College of Charleston over San Diego State, NC State over Creighton, and Pittsburgh over Iowa State.

Justin Rowland: VCU over St. Mary's, Pittsburgh over Iowa State, Furman over Virginia, Utah State over Missouri, Boise State over Northwestern, USC over Michigan State.

David Sisk: I’ll admit that I’ve not had a ton of time to go through the bracket and research, so a lot of these opinions are just a fly by. Charleston seems like a popular pick for a first round upset. They were also in the Top 25 this season. Penn State scares me a little against Texas A&M. Boise State also has a good opportunity versus Northwestern. What I do know is that we’ll end up being shocked by several first round finals.

Jeff Drummond: I think there’s going to be a lot of people on Charleston for their 5/12 upset, so it worries me a bit as being too trendy, but give me them over San Diego State. My others aren’t huge upsets, but I’ve got 10 seeds Utah State and Boise State over 7 seeds Missouri and Northwestern.

Pick one or two darkhorse teams you're interested in this tournament?

Graf: I’m really looking for College of Charleston to make a run potentially. The Cougars attempt a ton of threes each game, and if they get hot at the right time, they could make some noise.

Rowland: I'm interested in Miami. The Hurricanes are a pretty explosive team and they have a path that could set them up to make noise.

Sisk: Creighton is not a Cinderella, but I like them and I like that draw at No. 6. They are better than N.C. State, and I have zero confidence in Virginia with their futile offense. Kent State and Drake are one game apart in the Midwest, and both are creating some buzz. One of those teams could very well get to the Sweet 16. Boise State could also be in a good spot thanks to a rash of UCLA injuries.

Drummond: I like how 8 seed Memphis is playing going into the tourney. They are riding some tremendous momentum, oozing with confidence. Kendric Davis is balling, the kind of player who can carry a team at this time of year. Five seed Miami could also be dangerous if Norchad Omier is healthy. I like Jim Larrañaga a lot as a coach.

What team do you think could flame out early?

Graf: I’m worried about Gonzaga and UCLA flaming out early due to different reasons. Gonzaga due to mediocre guard play and UCLA due to Jaylen Clark’s injury.

Rowland: Virginia. I don't think the Cavaliers are great. They're outside the top-25 in KenPom and NET, and Furman is a good offensive team. I've also got VCU beating St. Mary's, but a 5-12 upset isn't very surprising.

Sisk: UCLA could be down two starters. Virginia can’t score. Purdue has a history of going out early, and Memphis is dangerous. Indiana and Miami both have tough openers.

Drummond: It could be the team most of the country views as the hottest team going into the tourney — Duke. The Blue Devils are playing much better than they were a month ago, but I wonder how much of that is due to a down year in the ACC. Duke has a potential second-round game looming with Tennessee, which seems like a horrible matchup for the Devils.

What are your thoughts on Kentucky's matchup with Providence and path after that?

Graf: I think Kentucky matches up well with the Friars unless Providence is knocking down a lot of outside shots. They don’t have much size to counter Oscar Tshiebwe at the rim.

Rowland: While the Providence offensive numbers are impressive, their overall trend looks good for Kentucky. 0-3 at neutral site venues, 0-3 last three games. As for the path after that, I think they could beat Kansas State as well. It's consistency that is Kentucky's issue more than the path.

Sisk: Providence doesn’t defend, but they can spread Kentucky out if they will stick to that philosophy. The Friars will go as far as their guards take them. If they struggle finishing shots then Kentucky is in good shape. If they knock them down then there is a problem. This is not an easy 6/11 matchup for the Cats.

Drummond: It looks like a decent matchup for Kentucky, on paper, but this hasn’t really been an “on paper” type of season. Nothing would really surprise me with this first game. Providence is extremely well coached. I imagine Bryce Hopkins will be really motivated, but so will the Cats to slow him down. Kentucky has 2-3 good scoring options, which should prove to be the difference. I think the Cats may get past this first weekend before reaching their ceiling in the Sweet 16.

What are your Final Four predictions, and who wins the national championship?

Graf: Alabama, Duke, Houston, and UConn. Alabama over UConn.

Rowland: Alabama, Marquette, Texas, and Kansas. I've got the Crimson Tide beating Texas in the national championship game.

Sisk: Alabama, Duke, Texas, Kansas. Much will depend on Marcus Sasser’s health in the Midwest. If he is 100% healthy then they can take Texas. If Bill Self has health issues during the tournament then I could see UCONN coming out. I’m taking Alabama over Kansas in the finals. Even if they have nights off shooting the ball their defense and rebounding is too good.

Drummond: I have Alabama, Texas, Gonzaga, and Memphis. Penny Hardaway’s Tigers are my party-crasher. There’s almost always one. Give me Gonzaga over Alabama in the championship game. Mark Few finally gets his title when people aren’t really expecting it.