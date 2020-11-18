CatsIllustrated - NBA Draft Primer

NBA Draft Primer
An unprecedented NBA Draft format will unfold on Wednesday evening and in an annual ritual several Kentucky players are wondering when or if their names will be called.
Since the draft has become such a momentous and relevant occasion for the Kentucky basketball program and its players in the John Calipari era, here's a primer with the latest information, takes, and predictions as they involved former Wildcats.
Rounding up the latest mocks
No. 16 Tyrese Maxey (Houston Rockets): "Opinions vary on Maxey, with believers buying his shot, touch, finishing and intangibles as skeptics question his shooting form, playmaking and athleticism. The Rockets acquired No. 16 and won't overthink, particularly given the track record of Kentucky scoring guards, including Tyler Herro, Jamal Murray and Devin Booker."
No. 33 Immanuel Quickley (Philadelphia 76ers): "Off the NBA radar as a freshman, Quickley has developed into a fringe first-rounder by building a case as a shooting specialist."
Bleacher Report does not project draft slots for any of Kentucky's other prospects.
No. 19 Tyrese Maxey (Brooklyn Nets): "This pick might not end up playing for the Nets if the James Harden rumors come to fruition, and Maxey is a lottery talent that will be an enticing trade chip. He should be able to play both guard positions while bringing scoring and defense."
No. 54 Immanuel Quickley (Indiana Pacers): "The Pacers were dead-last in 3-point attempts per game last season, and that's presumably going to change under new coach Nate Bjorkgren. Quickley is one of the best 3-point shooters in the draft, and profiles as a great heat-check guy in the NBA."
No. 15 Tyrese Maxey (Orlando Magic): "There’s some talk the Magic may want to move up in the draft, but they can pick from a number of solid guards and wings on the board at this spot. They’ve lacked a dynamic backcourt scorer for some time, and Maxey would be a nice match, with potential to evolve into a quality two-way contributor. Although he’ll need to move the ball more consistently, Maxey has a utilitarian style, plays with confidence, and has solid defensive potential with his body type and toughness. If his jump shot improves, his ceiling is as high as anyone’s in this range. Don’t expect him to fall too far out of the lottery."
No. 38 Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks)
No. 55 Ashton Hagans (Brooklyn Nets)
No. 16 Ashton Hagans (Portland Trailblazers: Pick projected before trade to Houston)
Miscellaneous
Most updated NBA mock drafts do not have Kentucky big men Nick Richards or E.J. Montgomery hearing their names called during the draft. If the event passes without those players being picked it will not mean the end of their basketball careers but will present at least a short-term obstacle to those players making an NBA roster.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has had Nick Richards as a mid-late second round selection as of recently but he appears to be the outlier in the draft projection community. Richards' defensive potential is widely recognized but he is not regarded as being one of the more sure-fire defensive big man prospects in the draft, which is why he's generally not in mocks. Offensively he was more than serviceable as a third-year Kentucky player at the collegiate level but the opinion of scouts seems to be that he does not have much offensive ability at the NBA level. Still, his size and athleticism do present some appeal.
Maxey is widely believed to be a mid-first round selection while Immanuel Quickley is generally forecasted as an early to mid-second round choice following his sophomore season during which he won the SEC's Player of the Year award.
Tyrese Maxey has never been afraid to outwork his opponents— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2020
Here's an inside look at a day in the life of the Kentucky star ahead of the NBA draft. pic.twitter.com/MNu65lkj9o
While draft forecasters appear to be unanimous in believing Maxey will be roughly a mid-first round choice apparently the opinions of NBA executives and scouts varies widely. On the one hand, you will consistently read anonymous sources and scouts praising Maxey's ability on both ends, his ability to fill it up in a short period of time, and his shooting potential. However, some have lingering questions and concerns about his shot.
It's not clear whether Maxey will evolve into a point guard or something else at the college level but he's someone who excels with the ball in his hands.
One thing helping Maxey's stock seems to be the perception of score-first Kentucky guards outperforming their draft status in recent years.
“He’s going to be on a team that has a chance to win and be a playoff team. He’s going to add to a team like that.”@UKCoachCalipari discusses what Tyrese Maxey can bring offensively. pic.twitter.com/cd3MlC3dIi— NBA TV (@NBATV) November 16, 2020
Miami coach Erik Spoelstra is quoted (in the last link) as saying, "We love Kentucky players because you’re there to get better, to be pushed, to understand what it means to play for a team, play a role and to train to become a pro at this level. You’re going to face good competition in practice. You’re going to be expected to work. It’s an environment that, as much as it possibly can, prepares you for the pros, even though it’s at the collegiate level."
The athleticism concern is the main reason Quickley is forecasted in the second as opposed to the first but his sophomore season, shooting, and ability to get to the line are apparently enough for franchises to believe he's a worthy investment. Shooting is enough of a positive, as has been documented by NBA draft insider Jonathan Givony, that it should prevent Quickley from falling much beyond the high 30s.
Hagans is generally undrafted in most updated mocks although it would not be a surprise if a franchise takes a shot on him with a late second round pick. If that happens it will be because of Hagans' defensive prowess and potential to be a lockdown player on that end of the court as he is regarded as having a long way to go to bring his offensive game up to an NBA level.