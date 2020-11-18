CatsIllustrated - NBA Draft Primer

An unprecedented NBA Draft format will unfold on Wednesday evening and in an annual ritual several Kentucky players are wondering when or if their names will be called.

Since the draft has become such a momentous and relevant occasion for the Kentucky basketball program and its players in the John Calipari era, here's a primer with the latest information, takes, and predictions as they involved former Wildcats.

Rounding up the latest mocks

Bleacher Report

No. 16 Tyrese Maxey (Houston Rockets): "Opinions vary on Maxey, with believers buying his shot, touch, finishing and intangibles as skeptics question his shooting form, playmaking and athleticism. The Rockets acquired No. 16 and won't overthink, particularly given the track record of Kentucky scoring guards, including Tyler Herro, Jamal Murray and Devin Booker."

No. 33 Immanuel Quickley (Philadelphia 76ers): "Off the NBA radar as a freshman, Quickley has developed into a fringe first-rounder by building a case as a shooting specialist."

Bleacher Report does not project draft slots for any of Kentucky's other prospects.

CBS Sports

No. 19 Tyrese Maxey (Brooklyn Nets): "This pick might not end up playing for the Nets if the James Harden rumors come to fruition, and Maxey is a lottery talent that will be an enticing trade chip. He should be able to play both guard positions while bringing scoring and defense."

No. 54 Immanuel Quickley (Indiana Pacers): "The Pacers were dead-last in 3-point attempts per game last season, and that's presumably going to change under new coach Nate Bjorkgren. Quickley is one of the best 3-point shooters in the draft, and profiles as a great heat-check guy in the NBA."

Sports Illustrated

No. 15 Tyrese Maxey (Orlando Magic): "There’s some talk the Magic may want to move up in the draft, but they can pick from a number of solid guards and wings on the board at this spot. They’ve lacked a dynamic backcourt scorer for some time, and Maxey would be a nice match, with potential to evolve into a quality two-way contributor. Although he’ll need to move the ball more consistently, Maxey has a utilitarian style, plays with confidence, and has solid defensive potential with his body type and toughness. If his jump shot improves, his ceiling is as high as anyone’s in this range. Don’t expect him to fall too far out of the lottery."

No. 38 Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks)

No. 55 Ashton Hagans (Brooklyn Nets)

Yahoo Sports

No. 16 Ashton Hagans (Portland Trailblazers: Pick projected before trade to Houston)

Miscellaneous

Most updated NBA mock drafts do not have Kentucky big men Nick Richards or E.J. Montgomery hearing their names called during the draft. If the event passes without those players being picked it will not mean the end of their basketball careers but will present at least a short-term obstacle to those players making an NBA roster.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has had Nick Richards as a mid-late second round selection as of recently but he appears to be the outlier in the draft projection community. Richards' defensive potential is widely recognized but he is not regarded as being one of the more sure-fire defensive big man prospects in the draft, which is why he's generally not in mocks. Offensively he was more than serviceable as a third-year Kentucky player at the collegiate level but the opinion of scouts seems to be that he does not have much offensive ability at the NBA level. Still, his size and athleticism do present some appeal.

Maxey is widely believed to be a mid-first round selection while Immanuel Quickley is generally forecasted as an early to mid-second round choice following his sophomore season during which he won the SEC's Player of the Year award.