Kevin Knox is going from Bluegrass to Big Apple.

Kentucky's freshman forward was selected by the New York Knicks with the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday night at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.

Knox, the SEC Co-Freshman of the Year, led the Wildcats in scoring at 15.5 points per game while also contributing 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He shot 34 percent from beyond the 3-point arc (57 of 167) and 77 percent at the line.

The Tampa, Fla., native reached double-figure scoring in 30 games this season, including a career-high 34 in UK's thrilling comeback victory at West Virginia, and had a team-high 10 games of 20 or more points. He also leading the team in rebounding on eight occasions.

In New York, the 6-foot-9 Knox will team with one of the best young players in the game, power forward Kristaps Porzingis, as well as former UK center Enes Kanter.

Knox was the 32nd draft pick and 25th first-rounder for John Calipari during his time at Kentucky.