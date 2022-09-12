Kentucky fans and media covering the program share their takes on the Wildcats on a regular basis, but recently, UK football has also been in the national college football conversation more often than usual.

That's what happens when you have an NFL prospect at quarterback and a top-25 ranking to start the season.

The talk won't subside following UK's 26-16 win against No. 12 Florida on the road.

Here's a sample of what national media are saying about UK after that win in Gainesville. Links are attached above each quote.

ESPN (Andrea Adelson): Kentucky's upset of Florida gives Mark Stoops most wins in school history

"One motivating factor, beyond beating Florida, was a comment during the week from national media referring to Kentucky as "soft." Before he was even asked about the comment, Stoops said, "You got to be a tough son of a B to come into this environment and win. We all understand that, and we know this team is built that way. We've shown it through the years. That's who we are. We're going to be a tough, hard-nosed football team that wins tough games no matter what they look like. We may win, we may lose, but by God, we're going to be tough, and we showed that tonight."

GatorSports: Losing to Kentucky shows Florida Gators they have a long way to go | David Whitley

"It was a Stoops Special. Gnarly defense, grind-it-out offense and a few clutch plays by Will Levis. His QB duel with Richardson was enough for ESPN to send draft guru Todd McShay to Gainesville for the broadcast.

McShay called Richardson, “the most intriguing player in the draft class, whether it’s 2023 or 2024 ... He is an absolute physical phenom.”

McShay was almost as effusive over Levis, who wore a microphone during pregame warmup and dispensed Heisman-caliber encouragement to teammates.

“No nerves!” he yelled.

“I watched ‘Scarface’ last night,” Levis told an assistant coach. “Got me jacked!”"

Sunday Hash: Pat Dooley breaks down Florida's stinging loss to Kentucky

"Florida drew the fourth biggest crowd for an opening two-game stretch in school history despite a rain that lasted all week (OK, it felt like it rained all week) and the closure of one of the main parking lots at Flavet Field.

The largest two-game opening was in Tebow’s senior year. The second largest was the year after he won the Heisman. People loved them some Timmy."

Nebraska coaching candidates (Dennis Dodd): Mark Stoops, Matt Campbell lead list of coaches to replace Scott Frost

"Stoops has spent a decade methodically developing the Wildcats into an above-average, competent SEC program. Twice since 2018 he has won 10 games, perhaps prompting his angry comeback recently when John Calipari suggested Kentucky is far more focused on basketball success. Coming off one of his biggest wins Saturday at Florida, there is evidence Stoops may have peaked with the Wildcats. Nothing against Stoops, but no one is beating Georgia anytime soon. He'd have much better access to the Big Ten Championship Game (as opposed to the SEC Championship Game) playing in the Big Ten West. His culture, tireless work ethic and no-nonsense approach would appeal to Nebraska. If you don't want to call him the new Bo Pelini, fine, but don't forget Pelini's legacy (67-27 in seven seasons) looks damn good right now. Stoops may be even better than that … without the baggage."

Matt Barrie: Right now, Kentucky is 'a football school'

"On his show “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” ESPN college football analyst Matt Barrie highlighted the Wildcats’ success Sunday.

“It kind of cements everything that I say about being patient with coaches, with Mark Stoops at Kentucky,” Barrie said. “They waited to see if he could build this program into something. Mind you, it’s Kentucky football, not Kentucky basketball. You know the little thing that he and Cal had a few weeks ago about it being a basketball school.

“Well right now, it’s a football school, and Mark Stoops proved that on Saturday. … Listen to this now, because this is impressive. With the win at The Swamp (on) Saturday, Mark Stoops now has 61 wins at Kentucky. … It’s the most wins by any head coach in Kentucky football history. It passes Bear Bryant.”"

SEC Football Power Rankings: 11 teams looking up at Kentucky, and it's not basketball season

Form the words slowly, and enunciate: Kentucky is the third-best team in the SEC. Keep saying it. It will get easier.