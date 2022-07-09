Nation's No. 3 center Koby Keenum details his commitment to Kentucky

Mars Hill (Ala.) offensive lineman Koby Keenum burst onto the scene last fall and saw his recruiting stock continue to rise throughout the spring with 41 total offers on his resume. The three-star prospect cut his list to a Top 5 back on June 1st and took official visits to Louisville, Kentucky, and North Carolina last month. In the end, Keenum decided the SEC was the place for him, committing to the Wildcats on Saturday morning.

"I would definitely say the coaching staff," Keenum said of the biggest factor in his decision. "Coach (Zach) Yenser has been with the 49ers the past three seasons and I love the way he coaches. I talked to the offensive linemen there and they love him. It's just more of a family aspect than football there - that's what I like to see and that's what I want to be a part of. When I started to make my pros and cons list, there were really no cons with Kentucky and that's when I knew."

"Coach Yenser loves my aggression. We were talking the other night about Trent Williams and how I remind him of Williams in terms of aggressiveness, the way I come off the ball, and he just loves the way I finish. It's fun to hear that and be compared to a guy like Trent Williams."

"Eli Cox is there now. He's a junior and will be a senior my first year there. They are thinking that I'll be behind him that first year that I'm there and when he graduates I'll be taking his role in playing and starting. It's gonna be fun."