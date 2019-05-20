News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-20 07:12:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Nashville linebacker confirms interest in Cats

Kqdg2bw11hb1ifmtnljx
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Sources close to the Kentucky football program have told Cats Illustrated that the Wildcats are making a push to be more competitive for some of the top football prospects from Tennessee in the Cla...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}