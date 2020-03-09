N.C. running back lands Kentucky offer, plans to visit
Kentucky became the first school to offer Class of 2022 running back Nahiem Lilly of Randleman, N.C., in recent days.Now the 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back is already planning to visit Lexington...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news