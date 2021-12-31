Mutual respect, similarities abound for Citrus Bowl foes Iowa, Kentucky

ORLANDO -- After nearly a month of film review and discussion about each other as Citrus Bowl opponents, Kentucky and Iowa arrived at the same conclusion on the eve of their New Year's Day matchup at Camping World Stadium.

" Almost like looking in the mirror," Iowa's Kirk Ferentz said Friday during a final joint press conference by the head coaches. "We don't run the exact same schemes but there are a lot of similar traits in the programs. The guys compete. They play hard, compete and they make you earn things. They make the opponent earn what they get, and I think that's a goal any coach has any time you play."

It makes sense. Iowa is the same program that produced UK head coach Mark Stoops and his brothers Bob and Mike. The Hawkeye way is part of their DNA now, even as they have taken the winding career path from Youngstown, Ohio, through college football locales that include Oklahoma, Arizona, Miami, Florida State, and Kentucky.

"I want opposing coaches to put on the film and feel the same way about our team, and that is a team that is fundamentally sound that plays the game with great technique," said Stoops, who has led the Wildcats to six consecutive bowl games and is seeking his fourth straight postseason victory.

"There is a lot of cute stuff you can do, but it's about being physical and being fundamental and playing extremely hard... The game of football is not going to change. It is about blocking. It is about being physical, it is about getting off blocks, containing the football, playing with leverage, all the basics and that's what you see when you see Iowa. Hopefully, that is what you see when you put on the film on Sunday after we play this game."

The line of scrimmage figures to be key on Saturday as Kentucky (9-3) and Iowa (10-3) square off in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.

Both the Cats and the Hawkeyes prefer to move the ball on the ground. Both feature offensive lines that rank among the best in college football. Kentucky has an All-SEC center in Luke Fortner, while Iowa features the nation's top-rated center in Tyler Linderbaum.

Likewise, both teams are good at defending the run. Kentucky ranks 18th in FBS at 117.8 rushing yards allowed per game, while Iowa is No. 13 at 113.9. The two units are both ranked in the national Top 25 in total defense despite playing in arguably the two toughest conferences in the country this season.

Both Stoops and Ferentz suggested one may throw out the numbers on paper when looking at a matchup like this. The Citrus Bowl may ultimately come down to which team wants it more.

But the Cats and Hawkeyes both thrive off being underdogs, and Ferentz has that edge to work with in this matchup. UK is a three-point favorite on Saturday in the Sunshine State.

"We have been dogs in all but two, is that correct, in whatever it's been, 19 Bowls, 18 bowls," he said. "Seems to be the world we live in."

On cue, Stoops smiled and quipped: "Don't take my role. That's usually us."

"You go to these bowls, you want to enjoy them, you find that balance. But ultimately, as I tell our players, the greatest memory they will have is postgame if you win," Stoops added. "You know, collecting that trophy is important, so that's what we're playing for."

Fittingly, both UK and Iowa will be seeking its fourth straight bowl victory. It would mark a first in the history of both programs.