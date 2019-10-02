News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-02 20:22:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Moussa Cisse's coach confirms a Kentucky offer

John Calipari visited Moussa Cisse on Tuesday
John Calipari visited Moussa Cisse on Tuesday (https://twitter.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

In the past couple of weeks the Kentucky coaches have been busy with in-home visits. Not only has the staff been pursuing the top remaining recruits in the 2020 Class, they have also been showing a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}