Moussa Cisse's coach confirms a Kentucky offer
In the past couple of weeks the Kentucky coaches have been busy with in-home visits. Not only has the staff been pursuing the top remaining recruits in the 2020 Class, they have also been showing a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news