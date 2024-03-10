LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky needed someone to help stop the bleeding on Sunday in the series finale against Kennesaw State.

Mason Moore was just what the doctor ordered.

After the Wildcats had dropped the first two games of the series by a combined 23-3 count, Moore pitched to his preseason All-American and staff ace billing. The junior right-hander from Morehead took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and finished his dominant outing having allowed only an unearned run.

Moore (3-0) lowered his season ERA to 2.08.

The UK bullpen closed out the win with Evan Byers working two-thirds of an inning before handing it over to Trey Pooser. The grad senior right-hander recorded strikeouts on three of the four outs he recorded to lock down his second save of the season.

Kentucky (13-3) got a run in the first inning on back-to-back two-out doubles by Nick Lopez and Emilien Pitre.

The Cats stretched the lead to 4-1 in the fourth on an RBI single by Patrick Herrera and a pair of sac-bunt RBI by Mitchell Daly and Ryan Nicholson. UK added an insurance run in the eighth on an RBI groundout by Daly.

Pitre and Devin Burkes each had two hits to lead UK at the plate.

Smith Pinson (0-4) started and took the loss for Kennesaw State (9-7), although he gave the Owls a solid effort. The junior right-hander allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings on the mound.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday night against Murray State at KPP. First pitch is slated for 6:30 ET.



