Mookie Cook disusses his Kentucky visit and offer
Marquis Cook hit the daily double this past weekend. Not only did the nation's No. 2 ranked player in the 2023 class take an official visit to Kentucky, he received and offer for his trouble. The u...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news