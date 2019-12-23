Monday recruiting notes
The week before Christmas was a huge one on the high school basketball calendar with the kickoff of national holiday tournaments. The Tarkanian Classic as well as the City of Palms Classic gave ple...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news