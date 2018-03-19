One of college basketball's most fascinating NCAA tournaments ever is just getting started and we've got a lot to discuss early this week. Here are three Monday morning thoughts on some bad pundit takes, the UK-KSU matchup and the SEC's weekend reality check. Go premium at Cats Illustrated and get the latest on UK football and basketball recruiting, comprehensive team coverage and membership on the largest, most active premium UK forum online.

They all count the same. There have already been some pundits hinting or saying outright that Kentucky's run to the Sweet 16 is somehow less significant because the road hasn't been brutal. This is obviously nonsense and probably doesn't warrant a response. Tournament wins count the same regardless of what the other team is seeded. One point has gone unmentioned, however. This Kentucky team's best resume point going into the tournament was that it didn't have any bad losses during the 2017-18 regular season. When you look around the country and see Michigan State losing to Syracuse or North Carolina losing to Texas A&M, it's just worth remembering that Kentucky won the vast majority of its games against teams like that - borderline tournament teams. Success in college sports is relative to how everyone else is performing. There's something to be said for being the team that isn't losing to those lower-seeded teams.

Early matchup thoughts. We'll explore the Kentucky-Kansas State matchup in much greater length as the week progresses but on paper it looks like the Wildcats of the SEC should feel pretty good about how they match up with the Wildcats of the Big XII. KenPom rates K-State as the No. 36 adjusted defense in the country. That means they can "D" up pretty well, but Kentucky has played a dozen games against teams that rank higher in those defensive efficiency rankings. Yes, they've lost some of them. But those were either on the road or against teams with more gifted offensive arsenals. Kentucky has sometimes been susceptible to teams pounding the offensive glass and scoring second chance points. But K-State is one of the worst offensive rebounding teams in the country. Now throw in the fact that forward Dean Wade missed K-State's three most recent games - even though he says he'll play against UK, he's likely to have some rust to shake off and may be less than 100-percent - and in what should be a home game, in "Catlanta," Kentucky has the edge on paper. In fact, it's a little surprising UK opened as just a 5.5-point favorite.