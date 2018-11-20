Tuesday Mailbag: UofL week football and recruiting questions
Last week Cats Illustrated readers sent in so many questions that I had to break up the mailbag answers. If you missed the first round of Mailbag Q&A's then read up on it here. Here are more to hel...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news