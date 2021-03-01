Mock Dream Class: Offense
Cats Illustrated is continuing to track Kentucky's pursuit of Class of 2022 prospects and we're doing so from many angles as usual.This week we'll be laying out mock dream class for Kentucky on the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news