While many of Kentucky's starters on offense and defense have already been selected, the Round 9 choices below prove there's still quality to be had in the Cats Illustrated Mock Draft.

Travis Graf



Round 9, Pick 25

CEDRICK DORT

Up until this pick, I’ve had a hole at my cornerback position. I’ll be taking Cedrick Dort here. Dort is the player with the most returning snaps at the cornerback spot. He recorded 6 tackles in 2017 and redshirted in 2018. Dort started in the spring game a few weeks ago and had an okay, but not great outing. I still think he has a pretty decent ceiling this season, compared to the Cats other corners.

Jeff Drummond

Round 9, Pick 26

TJ CARTER

After going heavy on offense early in the draft, I'm going to go back to defense again on back to back picks here in rounds 8 and 9. T.J. Carter is a kid who has played a lot of football for the Cats, and he started to flash more late in the 2018 season. I thought he was really good in the Citrus Bowl win over Penn State, recording three tackles, one sack, one quarterback hurry and one pass break-up in the biggest game this program has played in almost 20 years. The Cats hope he can carry that momentum into his senior year. In pairing him with Josh Paschal, I've got some good pass-rush potential up front.

Justin Rowland

Round 9, Pick 27

JUSTIN RIGG

I'm pleasantly surprised to see Kentucky's starting tight end, who happens to be very experienced and versatile, available at this point in the draft. He figures to be on the field most of the time, is a capable blocker and can make a play in the passing game. The one part of my team I haven't been thrilled about so far is the offensive line, but adding Kentucky's best blocker at this position will help out a lot there, too.

TEAM ROWLAND

RB A.J. Rose

DL Quinton Bohanna

DL Calvin Taylor

OL Logan Stenberg

OL Naasir Watkins

LB Boogie Watkins

DB Brandin Echols

DB Tyrell Ajian

TE Justin Rigg

TEAM DRUMMOND

WR Lynn Bowden

RB Kavosiey Smoke

OL Drake Jackson

OL Landon Young

DL Josh Paschal

LB Kash Daniel

TE Keaton Upshaw

DB Moses Douglass

DL TJ Carter

TEAM GRAF

QB Terry Wilson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Chris Oats

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Luke Fortner

LB DeAndre Square

DB Jordan Griffin

LB Jordan Wright

DB Cedrick Dort