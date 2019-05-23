Mock Draft: Round 9
While many of Kentucky's starters on offense and defense have already been selected, the Round 9 choices below prove there's still quality to be had in the Cats Illustrated Mock Draft.
Travis Graf
Round 9, Pick 25
CEDRICK DORT
Up until this pick, I’ve had a hole at my cornerback position. I’ll be taking Cedrick Dort here. Dort is the player with the most returning snaps at the cornerback spot. He recorded 6 tackles in 2017 and redshirted in 2018. Dort started in the spring game a few weeks ago and had an okay, but not great outing. I still think he has a pretty decent ceiling this season, compared to the Cats other corners.
Jeff Drummond
Round 9, Pick 26
TJ CARTER
After going heavy on offense early in the draft, I'm going to go back to defense again on back to back picks here in rounds 8 and 9. T.J. Carter is a kid who has played a lot of football for the Cats, and he started to flash more late in the 2018 season. I thought he was really good in the Citrus Bowl win over Penn State, recording three tackles, one sack, one quarterback hurry and one pass break-up in the biggest game this program has played in almost 20 years. The Cats hope he can carry that momentum into his senior year. In pairing him with Josh Paschal, I've got some good pass-rush potential up front.
Justin Rowland
Round 9, Pick 27
JUSTIN RIGG
I'm pleasantly surprised to see Kentucky's starting tight end, who happens to be very experienced and versatile, available at this point in the draft. He figures to be on the field most of the time, is a capable blocker and can make a play in the passing game. The one part of my team I haven't been thrilled about so far is the offensive line, but adding Kentucky's best blocker at this position will help out a lot there, too.
*****
TEAM ROWLAND
RB A.J. Rose
DL Quinton Bohanna
DL Calvin Taylor
OL Logan Stenberg
OL Naasir Watkins
LB Boogie Watkins
DB Brandin Echols
DB Tyrell Ajian
TE Justin Rigg
TEAM DRUMMOND
WR Lynn Bowden
RB Kavosiey Smoke
OL Drake Jackson
OL Landon Young
DL Josh Paschal
LB Kash Daniel
TE Keaton Upshaw
DB Moses Douglass
DL TJ Carter
TEAM GRAF
QB Terry Wilson
DB Davonte Robinson
LB Chris Oats
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Luke Fortner
LB DeAndre Square
DB Jordan Griffin
LB Jordan Wright
DB Cedrick Dort