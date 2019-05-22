Mock Draft: Round 8
Three young defensive players were selected in Round 8 of the Cats Illustrated Mock UK Football Draft on Wednesday.
Here are those picks and the teams to date.
Justin Rowland
Round 8, Pick 22
TYRELL AJIAN
There aren't a lot of proven options in Kentucky's secondary and it was important for me not to be left out. This is my second consecutive defensive back selection, having scooped up Brandin Echols, who I believe to be UK's best corner, in the previous round. Tyrell Ajian is a likely starter at safety opposite Davonte Robinson and he has demonstrated a knack for being around the ball and making plays in limited action thus far in his career. There have been some early comparisons to Mike Edwards in terms of playing style. With Quinton Bohanna, Calvin Taylor, Boogie Watson and these two defensive backs, I believe my team has the makings of the best defense in this draft.
Jeff Drummond
Round 8, Pick 23
MOSES DOUGLASS
Kentucky has recruited and developed the secondary really well with Mark Stoops at the helm, and even though the Cats are saying farewell to a pair of fantastic safeties in Darius West and Mike Edwards, there is a lot of talent eager for a chance to step into the spotlight. Legacy signee Moses Douglass is a guy who is going to be difficult to keep off the field. He's one of the most physically developed freshmen to join the UK secondary in a long time. During spring practice, if you didn't already know who the player was, you would have sworn he was a guy who had already been in the strength and conditioning program for a couple of years. The early enrollee is a fantastic combination of size and athleticism you look for at the position.
Travis Graf
Round 8, Pick 24
JORDAN WRIGHT
I’m in need of a pass rusher to fill the Jack position, so I’ll take Jordan Wright here. The sophomore played sparingly behind Josh Allen last season, but was never a huge factor, totaling four tackles. Wright showed some promise dropping back into coverage in the spring game, coming up with an interception in the contest. He won’t be Josh Allen 2.0, but he should be a serviceable pass rusher who, if he gets better at setting the edge against the run, would be a great pick up for my squad.
TEAM ROWLAND
RB A.J. Rose
DL Quinton Bohanna
DL Calvin Taylor
OL Logan Stenberg
OL Naasir Watkins
LB Boogie Watkins
DB Brandin Echols
DB Tyrell Ajian
TEAM DRUMMOND
WR Lynn Bowden
RB Kavosiey Smoke
OL Drake Jackson
OL Landon Young
DL Josh Paschal
LB Kash Daniel
TE Keaton Upshaw
DB Moses Douglass
TEAM GRAF
QB Terry Wilson
DB Davonte Robinson
LB Chris Oats
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Luke Fortner
LB DeAndre Square
DB Jordan Griffin
LB Jordan Wright