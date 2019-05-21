The Justin Rogers commitment interrupted our rollout of the Cats Illustrated Mock Draft for a day but we're returning with Round 7 this morning.

Travis Graf

Round 7, Pick 19

JORDAN GRIFFIN

Going to start my secondary off by having the two guys with the most experience and game reps, Robinson and Griffin. Now a senior, Griffin will be thrust into a starting role. Also, gone is the class or defensive backs that locked down the starting positions the last couple of years. Griffin didn’t have a great 2018 campaign, but he’s poised for a good year following an impressive spring game. Griffin can play boundary corner or either safety spot.

Jeff Drummond

Round 7, Pick 20

KEATON UPSHAW

I've been trying to keep this mid-round sleeper pick in my pocket for as long as possible. I have to pull the trigger on the redshirt freshman tight end with this pick. For those of us who got to see the Cats up close a couple of times this spring, few passed the "look test" like Upshaw. Kentucky is saying goodbye to the talented CJ Conrad, but whispers around the JCFTC suggest the Cats have a future star on their hands in the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Ohio native. Physically and athletically, he could be a game-changer. Look for a lot of "12 personnel" sets on the field this season for the UK offense, utilizing a pair of tight ends to take full advantage of Upshaw's skills.

Justin Rowland

Round 7, Pick 21

BRANDIN ECHOLS

I believe Brandin Echols will be Kentucky's best cornerback this season and maybe by a good margin so this is a pick I feel good about. I've already got Quinton Bohanna, Calvin Taylor and Boogie Watson on my defense, so Echols gives me at least one player at every level on that side of the ball so far.

Team Rowland

RB A.J. Rose

DL Quinton Bohanna

DL Calvin Taylor

OL Logan Stenberg

OL Naasir Watkins

LB Boogie Watkins

DB Brandin Echols

Team Drummond

WR Lynn Bowden

RB Kavosiey Smoke

OL Drake Jackson

OL Landon Young

DL Josh Paschal

LB Kash Daniel

TE Keaton Upshaw

Team Graf

QB Terry Wilson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Chris Oats

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Luke Fortner

LB DeAndre Square

DB Jordan Griffin