Mock Draft: Round 6
In Round Six of the 2019 Cats Illustrated Mock Draft there was a run on linebackers. Find out who landed where.
Justin Rowland
Round 6, Pick 16
BOOGIE WATSON
This was probably my easiest pick of the draft to this point. Josh Allen's departure means that one of Kentucky's obvious questions in 2019 is where and who the pressure is going to come from on the edge. Boogie Watson had five sacks a year ago and if UK is going to create the kind of havoc it needs to in order to avoid substantial regression he's going to be one of the point men at that task.
Jeff Drummond
Round 6, Pick 17
KASH DANIEL
I'm a little surprised that Daniel has lasted this long, so even though there are some really attractive options available right now, I don't think I can risk allowing the pride of Paintsville to slip past the next two picks. I'm taking the captain in the middle of the Kentucky defense, the leading returning tackler and emotional pulse of that unit, 'cause Kash Money said so. (Do I get extra points for our mock bass fishing draft?) #Winning
Travis Graf
Round 6, Pick 18
DEANDRE SQUARE
Stacking up on UK’s young talent at linebacker. Square did a really nice job backing up Jordan Jones last year and will take over as the starter this season. Despite having a smaller frame for a linebacker, Square is one of the most pure “football players” on the roster. I’ll have two sophomores who combined for 62 tackles last season as true freshmen in back up roles.
*****
Team Rowland
RB A.J. Rose
DL Quinton Bohanna
DL Calvin Taylor
OL Logan Stenberg
OL Naasir Watkins
LB Boogie Watkins
Team Drummond
WR Lynn Bowden
RB Kavosiey Smoke
OL Drake Jackson
OL Landon Young
DL Josh Paschal
LB Kash Daniel
Team Graf
QB Terry Wilson
DB Davonte Robinson
LB Chris Oats
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Luke Fortner
LB DeAndre Square