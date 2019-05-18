In Round Six of the 2019 Cats Illustrated Mock Draft there was a run on linebackers. Find out who landed where.

Justin Rowland

Round 6, Pick 16

BOOGIE WATSON

This was probably my easiest pick of the draft to this point. Josh Allen's departure means that one of Kentucky's obvious questions in 2019 is where and who the pressure is going to come from on the edge. Boogie Watson had five sacks a year ago and if UK is going to create the kind of havoc it needs to in order to avoid substantial regression he's going to be one of the point men at that task.

Jeff Drummond

Round 6, Pick 17

KASH DANIEL

I'm a little surprised that Daniel has lasted this long, so even though there are some really attractive options available right now, I don't think I can risk allowing the pride of Paintsville to slip past the next two picks. I'm taking the captain in the middle of the Kentucky defense, the leading returning tackler and emotional pulse of that unit, 'cause Kash Money said so. (Do I get extra points for our mock bass fishing draft?) #Winning

Travis Graf

Round 6, Pick 18

DEANDRE SQUARE

Stacking up on UK’s young talent at linebacker. Square did a really nice job backing up Jordan Jones last year and will take over as the starter this season. Despite having a smaller frame for a linebacker, Square is one of the most pure “football players” on the roster. I’ll have two sophomores who combined for 62 tackles last season as true freshmen in back up roles.

*****

Team Rowland

RB A.J. Rose

DL Quinton Bohanna

DL Calvin Taylor

OL Logan Stenberg

OL Naasir Watkins

LB Boogie Watkins

Team Drummond

WR Lynn Bowden

RB Kavosiey Smoke

OL Drake Jackson

OL Landon Young

DL Josh Paschal

LB Kash Daniel

Team Graf

QB Terry Wilson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Chris Oats

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Luke Fortner

LB DeAndre Square