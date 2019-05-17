The core of each team has started to take place with each staff member taking a different approach.

Today is Round 5, and that core starts to be complemented by supporting parts.

Travis Graf

Round 5, Pick 13

LUKE FORTNER

As a rotational player, Fortner has appeared in 20 games over the last two seasons and is now ready to take on a much bigger role in 2019. The RS Junior would man the right guard spot on my roster and give good push in the running game. I expect his pass protection to improve even more as well this season. Fortner is athletic for his size and could play either guard position if I needed him to.

Jeff Drummond

Round 5, Pick 14

JOSH PASCHAL

I could not sit back and risk letting Paschal slide any further. After overcoming last year’s health scare and making a triumphant return to the playing field following treatment for melanoma, Paschal is the feel-good story of this draft. He’s still battling to regain the strength and explosiveness that made him such a promising recruit, but even at less than full strength this spring there were times when he was his old, dominant self. He’s got a big heart and a big motor. I need that on my D-Line.

Justin Rowland

Round 5, Pick 15

Naasir Watkins

Watkins doesn't appear to be a starting tackle going into the 2019 season but he has starting experience and he's part of a three-man rotation on the outside that makes UK's coaches feel comfortable with their depth. He's my second offensive lineman and my fourth big guy in five picks. My team is obviously predicated on winning the trenches with physical play.