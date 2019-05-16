Through three rounds the Cats Illustrated staff writer teams have taken very different forms.

We'll get right to the Round 4 picks and each writer's rationale for the direction they chose.

Justin Rowland

Round 4, Pick 10

LOGAN STENBERG

I've got AJ Rose but I didn't have an offensive lineman for him to reliably run behind. Kentucky has run behind Stenberg effectively as much as any lineman on the team over the past couple of years and there's no reason to believe that will change. He does have to cut back on the penalties but he's physical, a senior and will blow open plenty of holes. I couldn't run the risk of being shut out entirely on Kentucky's top offensive linemen.

Jeff Drummond

Round 4, Pick 11

LANDON YOUNG

I’m going back to back with O-Line, grabbing a kid who I think is going to have a fantastic senior season. Landon Young is already a proven commodity at offensive tackle with a ton of SEC experience under his belt, but I really believe that his preseason knee injury last year may turn into a blessing in disguise for the former US Army All-American. It allowed him to focus his strength training on his upper body, and he looked like a much more physical player this spring. I feel great about putting Young on my line with Drake Jackson.

Travis Graf

Round 4, Pick 12

Kinnard is going to be the next best thing on Kentucky’s offensive line. The tackle appeared in 9 games as a true freshman, starting two. He was one of the pleasant surprises last season, as the Cats didn’t skip a beat with him on the field compared to a veteran upperclassman. At 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, Kinnard has the versatility to play on either side of the line. For roster sake, however, he’ll be at my left tackle position.

Teams Through Two Rounds

Graf's Team

QB Terry Wilson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Chris Oats

OL Darian Kinnard

Drummond's Team

WR Lynn Bowden

RB Kavosiey Smoke

OL Drake Jackson

OL Landon Young

Rowland's Team

RB A.J. Rose

DL Quinton Bohanna

DL Calvin Taylor

OL Logan Stenberg