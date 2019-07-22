Mock Draft: Round 21
By this point in the Cats Illustrated Mock Draft, teams are being filled by players who haven't made much or any impact for Kentucky on the field.
Learn about the Wildcats' deeper depth with Round 21.
Travis Graf
Round 21, Pick 61
CAVON BUTLER
The incoming freshman has impressive film and gives good push off the snap. All in all, a very strong kid with fluid pass rushing moves and does a great job of plugging running gaps. At 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, he’s got the build to put on a lot more good weight and still keep his foot speed. Butler was a coveted prospect out of high school, visiting Ohio State twice and Michigan State as well. Having Butler on my squad gives me two young studs on the defensive front. These guys could definitely contribute in year one, such as young defensive tackles did in Stoops’ first years, but they won’t be called upon to do that.
Jeff Drummond
Round 21, Pick 62
SHAWNKEL KNIGHT-GOFF
I'm going to play a 3-4 defensive front, and I need some speed and athleticism on the outside. Knight-Goff, perhaps the biggest "sleeper" in UK's 2019 signing class, fits the role to a T. The coaching staff could not contain its giddiness when talking about SKG on signing day. He's a 6-foot-2, 220-pound athlete who excelled as both a wide receiver and a defensive end at Louisville Doss. I love those type of guys. He's not quite as tall coming out of the prep ranks, but reminds you of Josh Allen in some ways. Many linebackers who wound up being stars in the SEC followed a similar path.
Justin Rowland
Round 21, Pick 63
DEMARCUS HARRIS
I need to round out my receiver corps in these final two rounds of our mock draft and there are plenty of options here. The one I'm going with is a bit of a darkhorse because he was the lowest-rated player in UK's last signing class and he's a true freshman. But DeMarcus Harris' production coming out of high school was phenomenal and in the absence of other proven receivers and knowing as little as we do about these guys, I'll go with a Floridian who has put up monster numbers in the past.
TEAM ROWLAND
RB A.J. Rose
DL Quinton Bohanna
DL Calvin Taylor
OL Logan Stenberg
OL Naasir Watkins
LB Boogie Watson
DB Brandin Echols
DB Tyrell Ajian
TE Justin Rigg
WR Josh Ali
DL Marquan McCall
LB Jared Casey
DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald
OL Austin Dotson
QB Sawyer Smith
DB Yusuf Corker
DB Jamari Brown
LB JJ Weaver
OL Eli Cox
OL Jake Pope
WR DeMarcus Harris
TEAM DRUMMOND
WR Lynn Bowden
RB Kavosiey Smoke
OL Drake Jackson
OL Landon Young
DL Josh Paschal
LB Kash Daniel
TE Keaton Upshaw
DB Moses Douglass
DL TJ Carter
WR Bryce Oliver
DL Phil Hoskins
DB Quandre Mosely
OL Mason Wolfe
OL Nick Lewis
DB Stanley Garner
LB Marquez Bembry
DB MJ Devonshire
LB Alex King
WR Allen Dailey
OL Matthew Napier
LB Shawnkel Knight-Goff
TEAM GRAF
QB Terry Wilson
DB Davonte Robinson
LB Chris Oats
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Luke Fortner
LB DeAndre Square
DB Jordan Griffin
LB Jordan Wright
DB Cedrick Dort
WR Isaiah Epps
WR Ahmad Wagner
DL Kordell Looney
OL Quintin Wilson
LB Jamin Davis
DB Taj Dodson
OL Kenneth Horsey
DL Isaiah Gibson
RB Chris Rodriguez
TE Brenden Bates
WR Clevan Thomas
DL Cavon Butler