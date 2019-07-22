By this point in the Cats Illustrated Mock Draft, teams are being filled by players who haven't made much or any impact for Kentucky on the field.

Learn about the Wildcats' deeper depth with Round 21.

Travis Graf

Round 21, Pick 61

CAVON BUTLER

The incoming freshman has impressive film and gives good push off the snap. All in all, a very strong kid with fluid pass rushing moves and does a great job of plugging running gaps. At 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, he’s got the build to put on a lot more good weight and still keep his foot speed. Butler was a coveted prospect out of high school, visiting Ohio State twice and Michigan State as well. Having Butler on my squad gives me two young studs on the defensive front. These guys could definitely contribute in year one, such as young defensive tackles did in Stoops’ first years, but they won’t be called upon to do that.

Jeff Drummond

Round 21, Pick 62

SHAWNKEL KNIGHT-GOFF

I'm going to play a 3-4 defensive front, and I need some speed and athleticism on the outside. Knight-Goff, perhaps the biggest "sleeper" in UK's 2019 signing class, fits the role to a T. The coaching staff could not contain its giddiness when talking about SKG on signing day. He's a 6-foot-2, 220-pound athlete who excelled as both a wide receiver and a defensive end at Louisville Doss. I love those type of guys. He's not quite as tall coming out of the prep ranks, but reminds you of Josh Allen in some ways. Many linebackers who wound up being stars in the SEC followed a similar path.

Justin Rowland

Round 21, Pick 63

DEMARCUS HARRIS

I need to round out my receiver corps in these final two rounds of our mock draft and there are plenty of options here. The one I'm going with is a bit of a darkhorse because he was the lowest-rated player in UK's last signing class and he's a true freshman. But DeMarcus Harris' production coming out of high school was phenomenal and in the absence of other proven receivers and knowing as little as we do about these guys, I'll go with a Floridian who has put up monster numbers in the past.

******

TEAM ROWLAND



RB A.J. Rose

DL Quinton Bohanna

DL Calvin Taylor

OL Logan Stenberg

OL Naasir Watkins

LB Boogie Watson

DB Brandin Echols

DB Tyrell Ajian

TE Justin Rigg

WR Josh Ali

DL Marquan McCall

LB Jared Casey

DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald

OL Austin Dotson

QB Sawyer Smith

DB Yusuf Corker

DB Jamari Brown

LB JJ Weaver

OL Eli Cox

OL Jake Pope

WR DeMarcus Harris

TEAM DRUMMOND

WR Lynn Bowden

RB Kavosiey Smoke

OL Drake Jackson

OL Landon Young

DL Josh Paschal

LB Kash Daniel

TE Keaton Upshaw

DB Moses Douglass

DL TJ Carter

WR Bryce Oliver

DL Phil Hoskins

DB Quandre Mosely

OL Mason Wolfe

OL Nick Lewis

DB Stanley Garner

LB Marquez Bembry

DB MJ Devonshire

LB Alex King

WR Allen Dailey

OL Matthew Napier

LB Shawnkel Knight-Goff

TEAM GRAF

QB Terry Wilson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Chris Oats

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Luke Fortner

LB DeAndre Square

DB Jordan Griffin

LB Jordan Wright

DB Cedrick Dort

WR Isaiah Epps

WR Ahmad Wagner

DL Kordell Looney

OL Quintin Wilson

LB Jamin Davis

DB Taj Dodson

OL Kenneth Horsey

DL Isaiah Gibson

RB Chris Rodriguez

TE Brenden Bates

WR Clevan Thomas

DL Cavon Butler