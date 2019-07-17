Round 20 of the Cats Illustrated Mock Draft is here and we're winding down as the three teams fill out their rosters.

Here are the draft's latest picks as well as where the teams stand today.

Justin Rowland

Round 20, Pick 58

JAKE POPE

My offensive line is wrapped up with all scholarship players which isn't guaranteed when you're talking about three teams drafting off the same roster. With Pope and Eli Cox, I'll be young in a couple of spots but that's okay. Pope is a guy we didn't really talk about too much during the last recruiting cycle but he's got prototypical size and reach for a tackle and seems to be an athletic guy.

Jeff Drummond

Round 20, Pick 59

MATTHEW NAPIER

Justin's move to go back to back with the only two freshman O-Line signees has placed some pressure on us to get our unit wrapped up. I'm going the walk-on route here with sophomore Matthew Napier, but Kentucky has a strong reputation for developing non-scholarship guys up front (most recently the outstanding Cole Mosier). At 6-foot-6 and 334 pounds, the former East Jessamine standout is not your typically sized walk-on. I'm strong up front, and my playmakers love it.

Travis Graf

Round 20, Pick 60

CLEVAN THOMAS

Thomas is a guy who has drawn high spring camp praise from Eddie Gran his first two years in Lexington. The hype never translated to game day, but people have always said the potential is there. Thomas has a good burst when he catches the ball and is pretty stout for his size, which is probably a reason why the staff considered moving him to a defensive back position last season. The former top 100 receiver will have a chance to break the skid and become a quality contributor in 2019. The Wildcats would love to see that, as the slot position is thin when it comes to quality depth.

******

TEAM ROWLAND

RB A.J. Rose

DL Quinton Bohanna

DL Calvin Taylor

OL Logan Stenberg

OL Naasir Watkins

LB Boogie Watson

DB Brandin Echols

DB Tyrell Ajian

TE Justin Rigg

WR Josh Ali

DL Marquan McCall

LB Jared Casey

DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald

OL Austin Dotson

QB Sawyer Smith

DB Yusuf Corker

DB Jamari Brown

LB JJ Weaver

OL Eli Cox

OL Jake Pope

TEAM DRUMMOND

WR Lynn Bowden

RB Kavosiey Smoke

OL Drake Jackson

OL Landon Young

DL Josh Paschal

LB Kash Daniel

TE Keaton Upshaw

DB Moses Douglass

DL TJ Carter

WR Bryce Oliver

DL Phil Hoskins

DB Quandre Mosely

OL Mason Wolfe

OL Nick Lewis

DB Stanley Garner

LB Marquez Bembry

DB MJ Devonshire

LB Alex King

WR Allen Dailey

OL Matthew Napier

TEAM GRAF

QB Terry Wilson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Chris Oats

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Luke Fortner

LB DeAndre Square

DB Jordan Griffin

LB Jordan Wright

DB Cedrick Dort

WR Isaiah Epps

WR Ahmad Wagner

DL Kordell Looney

OL Quintin Wilson

LB Jamin Davis

DB Taj Dodson

OL Kenneth Horsey

DL Isaiah Gibson

RB Chris Rodriguez

TE Brenden Bates

WR Clevan Thomas