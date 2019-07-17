Mock Draft: Round 20
Round 20 of the Cats Illustrated Mock Draft is here and we're winding down as the three teams fill out their rosters.
Here are the draft's latest picks as well as where the teams stand today.
Justin Rowland
Round 20, Pick 58
JAKE POPE
My offensive line is wrapped up with all scholarship players which isn't guaranteed when you're talking about three teams drafting off the same roster. With Pope and Eli Cox, I'll be young in a couple of spots but that's okay. Pope is a guy we didn't really talk about too much during the last recruiting cycle but he's got prototypical size and reach for a tackle and seems to be an athletic guy.
Jeff Drummond
Round 20, Pick 59
MATTHEW NAPIER
Justin's move to go back to back with the only two freshman O-Line signees has placed some pressure on us to get our unit wrapped up. I'm going the walk-on route here with sophomore Matthew Napier, but Kentucky has a strong reputation for developing non-scholarship guys up front (most recently the outstanding Cole Mosier). At 6-foot-6 and 334 pounds, the former East Jessamine standout is not your typically sized walk-on. I'm strong up front, and my playmakers love it.
Travis Graf
Round 20, Pick 60
CLEVAN THOMAS
Thomas is a guy who has drawn high spring camp praise from Eddie Gran his first two years in Lexington. The hype never translated to game day, but people have always said the potential is there. Thomas has a good burst when he catches the ball and is pretty stout for his size, which is probably a reason why the staff considered moving him to a defensive back position last season. The former top 100 receiver will have a chance to break the skid and become a quality contributor in 2019. The Wildcats would love to see that, as the slot position is thin when it comes to quality depth.
******
TEAM ROWLAND
RB A.J. Rose
DL Quinton Bohanna
DL Calvin Taylor
OL Logan Stenberg
OL Naasir Watkins
LB Boogie Watson
DB Brandin Echols
DB Tyrell Ajian
TE Justin Rigg
WR Josh Ali
DL Marquan McCall
LB Jared Casey
DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald
OL Austin Dotson
QB Sawyer Smith
DB Yusuf Corker
DB Jamari Brown
LB JJ Weaver
OL Eli Cox
OL Jake Pope
TEAM DRUMMOND
WR Lynn Bowden
RB Kavosiey Smoke
OL Drake Jackson
OL Landon Young
DL Josh Paschal
LB Kash Daniel
TE Keaton Upshaw
DB Moses Douglass
DL TJ Carter
WR Bryce Oliver
DL Phil Hoskins
DB Quandre Mosely
OL Mason Wolfe
OL Nick Lewis
DB Stanley Garner
LB Marquez Bembry
DB MJ Devonshire
LB Alex King
WR Allen Dailey
OL Matthew Napier
TEAM GRAF
QB Terry Wilson
DB Davonte Robinson
LB Chris Oats
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Luke Fortner
LB DeAndre Square
DB Jordan Griffin
LB Jordan Wright
DB Cedrick Dort
WR Isaiah Epps
WR Ahmad Wagner
DL Kordell Looney
OL Quintin Wilson
LB Jamin Davis
DB Taj Dodson
OL Kenneth Horsey
DL Isaiah Gibson
RB Chris Rodriguez
TE Brenden Bates
WR Clevan Thomas