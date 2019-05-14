Round 1 of the 2019 Cats Illustrated Mock UK Football Draft is in the books and there weren't any huge surprises.

Travis Graf picked Terry Wilson to lock in the Cats' returning starter at quarterback, who was 10-3 a season ago and the only SEC-proven signal caller on the roster.

Jeff Drummond followed that up with Lynn Bowden, likely the team's best player.

Then Justin Rowland picked starting running back A.J. Rose with the third pick.

Here's Round 2.

Justin Rowland

Round 2, Pick 1 (4 overall)

QUINTON BOHANNA

This was actually a pretty easy pick for me. I'm not sure if Bohanna will be the fourth best player on the team (although he could well be the second-best, behind Bowden, in a best case scenario). Mark Stoops was really pleased with how Bohanna started to take his game to another level in spring practice. When you combine Bohanna's size, power, experience and mean streak, I love picking the Cats' starting nose and I could have made a case for him in the first round. Games are won and lost in the trenches. Kentucky fans know that. I knew I had to pick Big Bo here because he wouldn't come back to me at Pick 9.

Jeff Drummond

Round 2, Pick 2 (5 overall)

KAVOSIEY SMOKE

Justin nabbed big Q at No. 4 before I could select him with this pick, which made my decision a lot more difficult than I had envisioned this early. After mulling a lot of good candidates, I think I have to go with another big playmaker in Kavosiey Smoke. The redshirt freshman running back showed us all what he's capable of providing the UK offense in the Blue-White Game when he took a handoff, cut on a dime, bounced it outside, and exploded 87 yards for a touchdown. Nobody was remotely close to laying a hand on him. I think we're going to see a lot of that this season. He's a "home run" hitter in the Boom Williams mold. I can't pass on that potential here with my second pick.

Travis Graf

Round 2, Pick 3 (6 overall)

DAVONTE ROBINSON

Give me the guy with the highest upside and the most returning snaps in the secondary. Robinson showed flashes of elite potential last season, even grading out as one of Kentucky’s best defensive backs on the season. The versatile Lexington native has the combination of size, speed and ball skills to potentially make an All-SEC team this season.

Teams Through Two Rounds

Graf's Team

QB Terry Wilson

DB Davonte Robinson

Drummond's Team

WR Lynn Bowden

RB Kavosiey Smoke



Rowland's Team

RB A.J. Rose

DL Quinton Bohanna