Mock Draft: Round 19
Travis Graf
Round 19, Pick 55
BRENDEN BATES
The former four-star recruit had a good showing during the spring game. Coming out of high school, a lot of people raved about his blocking ability and versatility in the passing game. The redshirt freshman will probably see some snaps this season when Kentucky goes to two tight end sets. I really like Bates’ blocking ability, so I didn’t mind holding off for the third tight end off the board. Coupled with my offensive linemen, I like my team’s ability to protect Terry Wilson.
Jeff Drummond
Round 19, Pick 56
ALLEN DAILEY
There are only three Kentucky wideouts returning for 2019 who caught a touchdown pass last season: Lynn Bowden, Josh Ali, and Allen Dailey. This pick gives me two of the three guys in my receiver corps. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound Dailey made some noise as a freshman during fall practice, serving notice that he'll be a name to watch in the future. The staff likes the sophomore's combination of size, speed and physicality. Said UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran: "We feel like we stole one (in the recruiting process)." Dailey was a pass-catching machine at Pinson Valley High School in Alabama, hauling in 80 passes for 1,441 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior. That TD figure is the highest in a single season in the history of the AHSAA.
Justin Rowland
Round 19, Pick 57
ELI COX
One of the casualties of my approach, which has been very heavy on defense, has been the offensive line. While I'm happy to start Stenberg, Watkins and Dotson, and feel like that trio can get excellent push at the point of attack, I've waited a while to round out the line. Cox arrived at UK a semester early and one thing we know is in-state offensive line prospects have generally fared well under John Schlarman. He's someone the staff was very familiar with and was comfortable taking in the last class.
******
TEAM ROWLAND
RB A.J. Rose
DL Quinton Bohanna
DL Calvin Taylor
OL Logan Stenberg
OL Naasir Watkins
LB Boogie Watson
DB Brandin Echols
DB Tyrell Ajian
TE Justin Rigg
WR Josh Ali
DL Marquan McCall
LB Jared Casey
DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald
OL Austin Dotson
QB Sawyer Smith
DB Yusuf Corker
DB Jamari Brown
LB JJ Weaver
OL Eli Cox
TEAM DRUMMOND
WR Lynn Bowden
RB Kavosiey Smoke
OL Drake Jackson
OL Landon Young
DL Josh Paschal
LB Kash Daniel
TE Keaton Upshaw
DB Moses Douglass
DL TJ Carter
WR Bryce Oliver
DL Phil Hoskins
DB Quandre Mosely
OL Mason Wolfe
OL Nick Lewis
DB Stanley Garner
LB Marquez Bembry
DB MJ Devonshire
LB Alex King
WR Allen Dailey
TEAM GRAF
QB Terry Wilson
DB Davonte Robinson
LB Chris Oats
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Luke Fortner
LB DeAndre Square
DB Jordan Griffin
LB Jordan Wright
DB Cedrick Dort
WR Isaiah Epps
WR Ahmad Wagner
DL Kordell Looney
OL Quintin Wilson
LB Jamin Davis
DB Taj Dodson
OL Kenneth Horsey
DL Isaiah Gibson
RB Chris Rodriguez
TE Brenden Bates