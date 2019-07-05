



Travis Graf

Round 19, Pick 55

BRENDEN BATES

The former four-star recruit had a good showing during the spring game. Coming out of high school, a lot of people raved about his blocking ability and versatility in the passing game. The redshirt freshman will probably see some snaps this season when Kentucky goes to two tight end sets. I really like Bates’ blocking ability, so I didn’t mind holding off for the third tight end off the board. Coupled with my offensive linemen, I like my team’s ability to protect Terry Wilson.

Jeff Drummond

Round 19, Pick 56

ALLEN DAILEY

There are only three Kentucky wideouts returning for 2019 who caught a touchdown pass last season: Lynn Bowden, Josh Ali, and Allen Dailey. This pick gives me two of the three guys in my receiver corps. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound Dailey made some noise as a freshman during fall practice, serving notice that he'll be a name to watch in the future. The staff likes the sophomore's combination of size, speed and physicality. Said UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran: "We feel like we stole one (in the recruiting process)." Dailey was a pass-catching machine at Pinson Valley High School in Alabama, hauling in 80 passes for 1,441 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior. That TD figure is the highest in a single season in the history of the AHSAA.

Justin Rowland

Round 19, Pick 57

ELI COX

One of the casualties of my approach, which has been very heavy on defense, has been the offensive line. While I'm happy to start Stenberg, Watkins and Dotson, and feel like that trio can get excellent push at the point of attack, I've waited a while to round out the line. Cox arrived at UK a semester early and one thing we know is in-state offensive line prospects have generally fared well under John Schlarman. He's someone the staff was very familiar with and was comfortable taking in the last class.

******

TEAM ROWLAND

RB A.J. Rose

DL Quinton Bohanna

DL Calvin Taylor

OL Logan Stenberg

OL Naasir Watkins

LB Boogie Watson

DB Brandin Echols

DB Tyrell Ajian

TE Justin Rigg

WR Josh Ali

DL Marquan McCall

LB Jared Casey

DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald

OL Austin Dotson

QB Sawyer Smith

DB Yusuf Corker

DB Jamari Brown

LB JJ Weaver

OL Eli Cox

TEAM DRUMMOND

WR Lynn Bowden

RB Kavosiey Smoke

OL Drake Jackson

OL Landon Young

DL Josh Paschal

LB Kash Daniel

TE Keaton Upshaw

DB Moses Douglass

DL TJ Carter

WR Bryce Oliver

DL Phil Hoskins

DB Quandre Mosely

OL Mason Wolfe

OL Nick Lewis

DB Stanley Garner

LB Marquez Bembry

DB MJ Devonshire

LB Alex King

WR Allen Dailey

TEAM GRAF

QB Terry Wilson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Chris Oats

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Luke Fortner

LB DeAndre Square

DB Jordan Griffin

LB Jordan Wright

DB Cedrick Dort

WR Isaiah Epps

WR Ahmad Wagner

DL Kordell Looney

OL Quintin Wilson

LB Jamin Davis

DB Taj Dodson

OL Kenneth Horsey

DL Isaiah Gibson

RB Chris Rodriguez

TE Brenden Bates