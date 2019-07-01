Mock Draft: Round 18
The Cats Illustrated staff is heading toward the end of its 2019 Mock Draft of UK football players but some roster spots still have to be filled.
Here's Round 18 as each team drafts to fill holes.
Justin Rowland
Round 18, Pick 52
JJ WEAVER
In this draft I have mostly tried to stick with proven commodities or players who should have a big role on this year's Kentucky team to minimize risk. But at this point in the draft I see no reason not to take a shot on JJ Weaver, one of the Cats' highest-ranked incoming freshmen, a physically impressive specimen and someone who plays with explosive power. Since I've already filled out my defensive line, I'm drafting him to stand up a bit on the edge. We'll see about his impact for Kentucky in 2019, but I'm surrounding him with an experienced, fast and nasty crew and feel good about him here.
Jeff Drummond
Round 18, Pick 53
ALEX KING
I wasn't expecting to get a player with experience this late in the draft, so I'm really glad Alex King is still available. The 6-foot-3, 249-pound sophomore from Mason, Ohio, had a solid spring and looks like he could challenge for a bigger role this season with the Cats saying farewell to Josh Allen and Jordan Jones. I'll be pairing him with Kash Daniel and Marquez Bembry on my defense, giving me some nice size in the linebacker corps. Fans were excited when UK landed King, who was the No. 19 prospect overall in the Buckeye State for 2017. His offer sheet included the likes of Michigan, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
Travis Graf
Round 18, Pick 54
CHRIS RODRIGUEZ
The redshirt freshman had a good showing as a freshman in limited action against Murray State, creating buzz of a future Benny Snell Lite with his long run through numerous defenders. At 5-foot-11, 225 pounds with great leg strength, Rodriguez can be a great back in the red zone, especially on the goal line. Coming out of high school, Rodriguez picked the Cats over Mississippi State, a school known for strong running backs. Rodriguez is probably sitting at third on the depth chart, but he could find himself in a Mike Tolbert role of having not many yards, but scoring a lot of short-yardage touchdowns.
TEAM ROWLAND
RB A.J. Rose
DL Quinton Bohanna
DL Calvin Taylor
OL Logan Stenberg
OL Naasir Watkins
LB Boogie Watson
DB Brandin Echols
DB Tyrell Ajian
TE Justin Rigg
WR Josh Ali
DL Marquan McCall
LB Jared Casey
DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald
OL Austin Dotson
QB Sawyer Smith
DB Yusuf Corker
DB Jamari Brown
LB JJ Weaver
TEAM DRUMMOND
WR Lynn Bowden
RB Kavosiey Smoke
OL Drake Jackson
OL Landon Young
DL Josh Paschal
LB Kash Daniel
TE Keaton Upshaw
DB Moses Douglass
DL TJ Carter
WR Bryce Oliver
DL Phil Hoskins
DB Quandre Mosely
OL Mason Wolfe
OL Nick Lewis
DB Stanley Garner
LB Marquez Bembry
DB MJ Devonshire
LB Alex King
TEAM GRAF
QB Terry Wilson
DB Davonte Robinson
LB Chris Oats
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Luke Fortner
LB DeAndre Square
DB Jordan Griffin
LB Jordan Wright
DB Cedrick Dort
WR Isaiah Epps
WR Ahmad Wagner
DL Kordell Looney
OL Quintin Wilson
LB Jamin Davis
DB Taj Dodson
OL Kenneth Horsey
DL Isaiah Gibson
RB Chris Rodriguez