The Cats Illustrated staff is heading toward the end of its 2019 Mock Draft of UK football players but some roster spots still have to be filled.

Here's Round 18 as each team drafts to fill holes.

Justin Rowland

Round 18, Pick 52

JJ WEAVER

In this draft I have mostly tried to stick with proven commodities or players who should have a big role on this year's Kentucky team to minimize risk. But at this point in the draft I see no reason not to take a shot on JJ Weaver, one of the Cats' highest-ranked incoming freshmen, a physically impressive specimen and someone who plays with explosive power. Since I've already filled out my defensive line, I'm drafting him to stand up a bit on the edge. We'll see about his impact for Kentucky in 2019, but I'm surrounding him with an experienced, fast and nasty crew and feel good about him here.

Jeff Drummond

Round 18, Pick 53

ALEX KING

I wasn't expecting to get a player with experience this late in the draft, so I'm really glad Alex King is still available. The 6-foot-3, 249-pound sophomore from Mason, Ohio, had a solid spring and looks like he could challenge for a bigger role this season with the Cats saying farewell to Josh Allen and Jordan Jones. I'll be pairing him with Kash Daniel and Marquez Bembry on my defense, giving me some nice size in the linebacker corps. Fans were excited when UK landed King, who was the No. 19 prospect overall in the Buckeye State for 2017. His offer sheet included the likes of Michigan, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Travis Graf

Round 18, Pick 54

CHRIS RODRIGUEZ

The redshirt freshman had a good showing as a freshman in limited action against Murray State, creating buzz of a future Benny Snell Lite with his long run through numerous defenders. At 5-foot-11, 225 pounds with great leg strength, Rodriguez can be a great back in the red zone, especially on the goal line. Coming out of high school, Rodriguez picked the Cats over Mississippi State, a school known for strong running backs. Rodriguez is probably sitting at third on the depth chart, but he could find himself in a Mike Tolbert role of having not many yards, but scoring a lot of short-yardage touchdowns.

TEAM ROWLAND

RB A.J. Rose

DL Quinton Bohanna

DL Calvin Taylor

OL Logan Stenberg

OL Naasir Watkins

LB Boogie Watson

DB Brandin Echols

DB Tyrell Ajian

TE Justin Rigg

WR Josh Ali

DL Marquan McCall

LB Jared Casey

DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald

OL Austin Dotson

QB Sawyer Smith

DB Yusuf Corker

DB Jamari Brown



LB JJ Weaver

TEAM DRUMMOND

WR Lynn Bowden

RB Kavosiey Smoke

OL Drake Jackson

OL Landon Young

DL Josh Paschal

LB Kash Daniel

TE Keaton Upshaw

DB Moses Douglass

DL TJ Carter

WR Bryce Oliver

DL Phil Hoskins

DB Quandre Mosely

OL Mason Wolfe

OL Nick Lewis

DB Stanley Garner

LB Marquez Bembry

DB MJ Devonshire

LB Alex King

TEAM GRAF

QB Terry Wilson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Chris Oats

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Luke Fortner

LB DeAndre Square

DB Jordan Griffin

LB Jordan Wright

DB Cedrick Dort

WR Isaiah Epps

WR Ahmad Wagner

DL Kordell Looney

OL Quintin Wilson

LB Jamin Davis

DB Taj Dodson

OL Kenneth Horsey

DL Isaiah Gibson

RB Chris Rodriguez