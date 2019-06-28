Mock Draft: Round 17
The Cats Illustrated Mock Draft of Kentucky football players continues with staff members continuing to assemble the back ends of their rosters.
Travis Graf
Round 17, Pick 49
ISAIAH GIBSON
The early enrollee freshman will man my nose guard spot. Gibson had a solid spring game and held his own against the first string offensive line for the most part. During the spring, some said Gibson was further along than they anticipated him to be. Gibson chose Kentucky over Florida, Wisconsin and Purdue, so a lot of different schools recognized his potential. At 6-foot-3 (6-foot-7 with his afro) and just over 300 pounds, Gibson has the size to be a space clogger and the athleticism to get some push against interior offensive linemen.
Jeff Drummond
Round 17, Pick 50
MJ Devonshire
I've had a really good feeling about this kid since he came in as the 11th-hour addition on signing day. Even though he had a broader national recruiting profile than some other guys UK signed, I just don't hear many fans talking about the western PA standout. In that regard, he reminds me a bit of Trevard Lindley. But Devonshire was a four-star prospect with offers from two schools in particular that get my attention and differentiate him from a true sleeper like Lindley: Ohio State and Michigan State. Those programs have been cranking out fantastic DBs in recent years. Another trait I really love about him: he scored 24 touchdowns as a senior at Aliquippa in four different ways on offense, defense and special teams. His scoring plays averaged 42.2 yards, which tells me he's an explosive guy with great instincts. My secondary is complete now, young, but loaded with potential.
Justin Rowland
Round 17, Pick 51
JAMARI BROWN
I wanted an excellent defense and so I had to round out my secondary without any glaring holes, and I feel like Brown - someone folks around the program have been pretty optimistic about - helps me do that. He'll patrol the defensive backfield with Tyrell Ajian, Brandin Echols and Yusuf Corker, so this should be a big and physical unit for me. Brown isn't proven in the SEC but I wouldn't be surprised if he gets some PT this year and plays a big role in the future for UK.
*****
TEAM ROWLAND
RB A.J. Rose
DL Quinton Bohanna
DL Calvin Taylor
OL Logan Stenberg
OL Naasir Watkins
LB Boogie Watson
DB Brandin Echols
DB Tyrell Ajian
TE Justin Rigg
WR Josh Ali
DL Marquan McCall
LB Jared Casey
DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald
OL Austin Dotson
QB Sawyer Smith
DB Yusuf Corker
DB Jamari Brown
TEAM DRUMMOND
WR Lynn Bowden
RB Kavosiey Smoke
OL Drake Jackson
OL Landon Young
DL Josh Paschal
LB Kash Daniel
TE Keaton Upshaw
DB Moses Douglass
DL TJ Carter
WR Bryce Oliver
DL Phil Hoskins
DB Quandre Mosely
OL Mason Wolfe
OL Nick Lewis
DB Stanley Garner
LB Marquez Bembry
DB MJ Devonshire
TEAM GRAF
QB Terry Wilson
DB Davonte Robinson
LB Chris Oats
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Luke Fortner
LB DeAndre Square
DB Jordan Griffin
LB Jordan Wright
DB Cedrick Dort
WR Isaiah Epps
WR Ahmad Wagner
DL Kordell Looney
OL Quintin Wilson
LB Jamin Davis
DB Taj Dodson
OL Kenneth Horsey
DL Isaiah Gibson