The Cats Illustrated Mock Draft of Kentucky football players continues with staff members continuing to assemble the back ends of their rosters.

Travis Graf

Round 17, Pick 49

ISAIAH GIBSON

The early enrollee freshman will man my nose guard spot. Gibson had a solid spring game and held his own against the first string offensive line for the most part. During the spring, some said Gibson was further along than they anticipated him to be. Gibson chose Kentucky over Florida, Wisconsin and Purdue, so a lot of different schools recognized his potential. At 6-foot-3 (6-foot-7 with his afro) and just over 300 pounds, Gibson has the size to be a space clogger and the athleticism to get some push against interior offensive linemen.

Jeff Drummond

Round 17, Pick 50

MJ Devonshire

I've had a really good feeling about this kid since he came in as the 11th-hour addition on signing day. Even though he had a broader national recruiting profile than some other guys UK signed, I just don't hear many fans talking about the western PA standout. In that regard, he reminds me a bit of Trevard Lindley. But Devonshire was a four-star prospect with offers from two schools in particular that get my attention and differentiate him from a true sleeper like Lindley: Ohio State and Michigan State. Those programs have been cranking out fantastic DBs in recent years. Another trait I really love about him: he scored 24 touchdowns as a senior at Aliquippa in four different ways on offense, defense and special teams. His scoring plays averaged 42.2 yards, which tells me he's an explosive guy with great instincts. My secondary is complete now, young, but loaded with potential.

Justin Rowland

Round 17, Pick 51

JAMARI BROWN

I wanted an excellent defense and so I had to round out my secondary without any glaring holes, and I feel like Brown - someone folks around the program have been pretty optimistic about - helps me do that. He'll patrol the defensive backfield with Tyrell Ajian, Brandin Echols and Yusuf Corker, so this should be a big and physical unit for me. Brown isn't proven in the SEC but I wouldn't be surprised if he gets some PT this year and plays a big role in the future for UK.





*****

TEAM ROWLAND

RB A.J. Rose

DL Quinton Bohanna

DL Calvin Taylor

OL Logan Stenberg

OL Naasir Watkins

LB Boogie Watson

DB Brandin Echols

DB Tyrell Ajian

TE Justin Rigg

WR Josh Ali

DL Marquan McCall

LB Jared Casey

DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald

OL Austin Dotson

QB Sawyer Smith

DB Yusuf Corker

DB Jamari Brown

TEAM DRUMMOND

WR Lynn Bowden

RB Kavosiey Smoke

OL Drake Jackson

OL Landon Young

DL Josh Paschal

LB Kash Daniel

TE Keaton Upshaw

DB Moses Douglass

DL TJ Carter

WR Bryce Oliver

DL Phil Hoskins

DB Quandre Mosely

OL Mason Wolfe

OL Nick Lewis

DB Stanley Garner

LB Marquez Bembry

DB MJ Devonshire

TEAM GRAF

QB Terry Wilson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Chris Oats

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Luke Fortner

LB DeAndre Square

DB Jordan Griffin

LB Jordan Wright

DB Cedrick Dort

WR Isaiah Epps

WR Ahmad Wagner

DL Kordell Looney

OL Quintin Wilson

LB Jamin Davis

DB Taj Dodson

OL Kenneth Horsey

DL Isaiah Gibson