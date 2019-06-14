After a brief pause in the Cats Illustrated Mock Draft of UK football players heading into the 2019 season we're ready to resume with Round 16.

Here are the picks, the rationale and the teams to date.

Justin Rowland

Round 16, Pick 46

YUSUF CORKER

At this point in the draft starters are gone, so everyone any of us picks from here on out is facing questions. But I feel really good about getting young defensive back Yusuf Corker here. I've heard plenty of good things about the former heralded recruit, namely his physicality and versatility. While there is no starting spot for him going into fall camp, there is a clear path to plenty of playing time. My team has been defense, defense, defense, just how I like it. Now I have three of Kentucky's better defensive backs, so I'm not squandering my prized d-line.

Jeff Drummond

Round 16, Pick 47

MARQUEZ BEMBRY

I've taken some fliers on a few young, unproven guys that I think will ultimately be strong players for the Cats. Bembry fits that description. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound juco signee was originally committed to Tennessee out of Stone Mountain, Ga., which has a long history of producing impressive SEC talent. Kentucky beating out the Vols (among other SEC rivals) for his second commitment was a big deal. We didn't get to see him during the spring due to rehab on a surgically repaired knee, but the future is bright for the pass-rush specialist who has three years of eligibility remaining with the Cats.

Travis Graf

Round 16, Pick 48

KENNETH HORSEY

Need another guard and I’m gonna go with the redshirt freshman Horsey here. Has the size to have a positive impact as a back-end rotational player coming off of a redshirt season where he had open heart surgery. Horsey is a really strong player who had good footwork and good hand placement in his high school film. Will be a great story when he finally sees some in-game action this season.

*****

TEAM ROWLAND

RB A.J. Rose

DL Quinton Bohanna

DL Calvin Taylor

OL Logan Stenberg

OL Naasir Watkins

LB Boogie Watson

DB Brandin Echols

DB Tyrell Ajian

TE Justin Rigg

WR Josh Ali

DL Marquan McCall

LB Jared Casey

DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald

OL Austin Dotson

QB Sawyer Smith

DB Yusuf Corker

TEAM DRUMMOND

WR Lynn Bowden

RB Kavosiey Smoke

OL Drake Jackson

OL Landon Young

DL Josh Paschal

LB Kash Daniel

TE Keaton Upshaw

DB Moses Douglass

DL TJ Carter

WR Bryce Oliver

DL Phil Hoskins

DB Quandre Mosely

OL Mason Wolfe

OL Nick Lewis

DB Stanley Garner

LB Marquez Bembry

TEAM GRAF

QB Terry Wilson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Chris Oats

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Luke Fortner

LB DeAndre Square

DB Jordan Griffin

LB Jordan Wright

DB Cedrick Dort

WR Isaiah Epps

WR Ahmad Wagner

DL Kordell Looney

OL Quintin Wilson

LB Jamin Davis

DB Taj Dodson

OL Kenneth Horsey