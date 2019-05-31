Mock Draft: Round 16
We're in the latter stages of the second annual Cats Illustrated Mock Draft of UK football players and it's about filling out the roster at this point.
Justin Rowland
Round 16, Pick 47
YUSUF CORKER
When I've spoken to people around the program, for the last several years, there has been an excitement and an optimism about Yusuf Corker, even dating back to when the Cats beat out several recruiting powers in a bit of a surprise to some. He's a physical, versatile defensive back who lacks experience but has as much upside as most of the non-starters in Kentucky's secondary. I think he's going to be a player for Kentucky and scooping him up bolsters my secondary and helps me reinforce an already stout defense.
Jeff Drummond
Round 16, Pick 48
MARQUEZ BEMBRY
I've taken some fliers on a few young, unproven guys that I think will ultimately be strong players for the Cats. Bembry fits that description. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound juco signee was originally committed to Tennessee out of Stone Mountain, Ga., which has a long history of producing impressive SEC talent. Kentucky beating out the Vols (among other SEC rivals) for his second commitment was a big deal. We didn't get to see him during the spring due to rehab on a surgically repaired knee, but the future is bright for the pass-rush specialist who has three years of eligibility remaining with the Cats.
Travis Graf
Round 16, Pick 49
KENNETH HORSEY
Need another guard and I’m gonna go with the redshirt freshman Horsey here. Has the size to have a positive impact as a back-end rotational player coming off of a redshirt season where he had open heart surgery. Horsey is a really strong player who had good footwork and good hand placement in his high school film. Will be a great story when he finally sees some in-game action this season.
*****
TEAM ROWLAND
RB A.J. Rose
DL Quinton Bohanna
DL Calvin Taylor
OL Logan Stenberg
OL Naasir Watkins
LB Boogie Watson
DB Brandin Echols
DB Tyrell Ajian
TE Justin Rigg
WR Josh Ali
DL Marquan McCall
LB Jared Casey
DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald
OL Austin Dotson
QB Sawyer Smith
DB Yusuf Corker
TEAM DRUMMOND
WR Lynn Bowden
RB Kavosiey Smoke
OL Drake Jackson
OL Landon Young
DL Josh Paschal
LB Kash Daniel
TE Keaton Upshaw
DB Moses Douglass
DL TJ Carter
WR Bryce Oliver
DL Phil Hoskins
DB Quandre Mosely
OL Mason Wolfe
OL Nick Lewis
DB Stanley Garner
LB Marquez Bembry
TEAM GRAF
QB Terry Wilson
DB Davonte Robinson
LB Chris Oats
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Luke Fortner
LB DeAndre Square
DB Jordan Griffin
LB Jordan Wright
DB Cedrick Dort
WR Isaiah Epps
WR Ahmad Wagner
DL Kordell Looney
OL Quintin Wilson
LB Jamin Davis
DB Taj Dodson
OL Kenneth Horsey