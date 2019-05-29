Mock Draft: Round 15
Round 15 of the Cats Illustrated UK Football Mock Draft served up some secondary talent and a signal caller.
Travis Graf
Round 15, Pick 43
TAJ DODSON
The early enrollee freshman is built like the prototypical Stoops cornerback at 6-foot-2 220 pounds. During the spring game, Dodson ran with the second string and held his own. I like his upside and, outside of probably Brandin Echols, the second cornerback spot is up for grabs. Dodson is going to be one of the guys who has a say in the rotation.
Jeff Drummond
Round 15, Pick 44
STANLEY GARNER
Talk about a kid flying under the radar. Garner was a four-star cornerback prospect out of Florida powerhouse Dillard High School in 2018 but redshirted last season behind the Cats' deep stable of veteran defensive backs. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound Garner was a highly sought-after prep corner with offers from programs like Clemson, Auburn, Florida ,Florida State, Miami and Michigan. I remain high on that potential and will pair him with Mosely to give me two big, long, athletic corners.
Justin Rowland
Round 15, Pick 45
SAWYER SMITH
When Travis picked Terry Wilson in the first round I said to myself, "Well, I can live with either Smith or one of the freshmen." The longer this draft has dragged on, I simply came to the conclusion that I couldn't let the only other quarterback who has accomplished something in college football slip through the cracks. All due respect to Kentucky's incoming freshman quarterbacks and Walker Wood, I feel like taking a guy who was 5-2 for a good Troy team last year and a great locker room presence to boot is the right choice.
TEAM ROWLAND
RB A.J. Rose
DL Quinton Bohanna
DL Calvin Taylor
OL Logan Stenberg
OL Naasir Watkins
LB Boogie Watson
DB Brandin Echols
DB Tyrell Ajian
TE Justin Rigg
WR Josh Ali
DL Marquan McCall
LB Jared Casey
DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald
OL Austin Dotson
QB Sawyer Smith
TEAM DRUMMOND
WR Lynn Bowden
RB Kavosiey Smoke
OL Drake Jackson
OL Landon Young
DL Josh Paschal
LB Kash Daniel
TE Keaton Upshaw
DB Moses Douglass
DL TJ Carter
WR Bryce Oliver
DL Phil Hoskins
DB Quandre Mosely
OL Mason Wolfe
OL Nick Lewis
DB Stanley Garner
TEAM GRAF
QB Terry Wilson
DB Davonte Robinson
LB Chris Oats
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Luke Fortner
LB DeAndre Square
DB Jordan Griffin
LB Jordan Wright
DB Cedrick Dort
WR Isaiah Epps
WR Ahmad Wagner
DL Kordell Looney
OL Quintin Wilson
LB Jamin Davis
DB Taj Dodson