Round 15 of the Cats Illustrated UK Football Mock Draft served up some secondary talent and a signal caller.

Travis Graf

Round 15, Pick 43

TAJ DODSON

The early enrollee freshman is built like the prototypical Stoops cornerback at 6-foot-2 220 pounds. During the spring game, Dodson ran with the second string and held his own. I like his upside and, outside of probably Brandin Echols, the second cornerback spot is up for grabs. Dodson is going to be one of the guys who has a say in the rotation.

Jeff Drummond

Round 15, Pick 44

STANLEY GARNER

Talk about a kid flying under the radar. Garner was a four-star cornerback prospect out of Florida powerhouse Dillard High School in 2018 but redshirted last season behind the Cats' deep stable of veteran defensive backs. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound Garner was a highly sought-after prep corner with offers from programs like Clemson, Auburn, Florida ,Florida State, Miami and Michigan. I remain high on that potential and will pair him with Mosely to give me two big, long, athletic corners.

Justin Rowland

Round 15, Pick 45

SAWYER SMITH

When Travis picked Terry Wilson in the first round I said to myself, "Well, I can live with either Smith or one of the freshmen." The longer this draft has dragged on, I simply came to the conclusion that I couldn't let the only other quarterback who has accomplished something in college football slip through the cracks. All due respect to Kentucky's incoming freshman quarterbacks and Walker Wood, I feel like taking a guy who was 5-2 for a good Troy team last year and a great locker room presence to boot is the right choice.

*****

TEAM ROWLAND

RB A.J. Rose

DL Quinton Bohanna

DL Calvin Taylor

OL Logan Stenberg

OL Naasir Watkins

LB Boogie Watson

DB Brandin Echols

DB Tyrell Ajian

TE Justin Rigg

WR Josh Ali

DL Marquan McCall

LB Jared Casey

DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald

OL Austin Dotson

QB Sawyer Smith

TEAM DRUMMOND

WR Lynn Bowden

RB Kavosiey Smoke

OL Drake Jackson

OL Landon Young

DL Josh Paschal

LB Kash Daniel

TE Keaton Upshaw

DB Moses Douglass

DL TJ Carter

WR Bryce Oliver

DL Phil Hoskins

DB Quandre Mosely

OL Mason Wolfe

OL Nick Lewis

DB Stanley Garner

TEAM GRAF

QB Terry Wilson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Chris Oats

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Luke Fortner

LB DeAndre Square

DB Jordan Griffin

LB Jordan Wright

DB Cedrick Dort

WR Isaiah Epps

WR Ahmad Wagner

DL Kordell Looney

OL Quintin Wilson

LB Jamin Davis

DB Taj Dodson