Filling out three draft squads from one college football team is an interesting venture, especially on the offensive line and the front seven.

Kentucky's depth is improved, but in Round 14 we're digging into the second team.

Justin Rowland

Round 14, Pick 40

AUSTIN DOTSON

I'm loving my defense in this draft and I feel like I've been fortunate to put together a nice cast of first string skill players who can make something happen with the ball, but the one area I feel like I've neglected a bit is the offensive line. Austin Dotson will not be a starter for Kentucky but he's a physical, increasingly mature second teamer in all likelihood, who could play guard or tackle in a pinch. Note that I've focused on power in my three linemen so far: Dotson, Logan Stenberg and Naasir Watkins. Those guys are capable of blowing open some holes. I still have work to do on the offensive line, but as improved as Kentucky's depth is, in any three-person draft of one college team you're going to have some areas that are stronger than others. This was a need I just had to address.

Jeff Drummond

Round 14, Pick 41

NICK LEWIS

I'm popping on my Infinity Gauntlet and bringing "Thanos" into the fold for Team Drummond. Nick Lewis, all 6-foot-9, 367 pounds of him, will occupy my other offensive tackle position opposite Landon Young and place a bit of pressure on my peers at a slot where depth is getting tricky. Lewis might be the biggest human being I've ever stood next to on the football field. Only Shaquille O'Neal compares in any other sport during my career. The redshirt freshman from Jacksonville, Fla., had nice spring and showed signs of progressing in a timely fashion. Thanks to UK's veteran scenario on the O-Line, he may be a year or so away from making a big impact, but he's got a ton of potential.

Travis Graf

Round 14, Pick 42

JAMIN DAVIS

Gonna take my fourth and final linebacker here with Davis. The redshirt sophomore appeared in every game last season after redshirting as a freshman. Finished with 10 tackles and an interception in 2018 and followed it up with a nice 2019 spring game, forcing a fumble from Chris Rodriguez. The coaches really like his potential and he should see more snaps in the rotation this season. I really liked the athleticism of my linebacker corps before, and I like it even more now with Davis.

TEAM ROWLAND

RB A.J. Rose

DL Quinton Bohanna

DL Calvin Taylor

OL Logan Stenberg

OL Naasir Watkins

LB Boogie Watson

DB Brandin Echols

DB Tyrell Ajian

TE Justin Rigg

WR Josh Ali

DL Marquan McCall

LB Jared Casey

DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald

OL Austin Dotson

TEAM DRUMMOND

WR Lynn Bowden

RB Kavosiey Smoke

OL Drake Jackson

OL Landon Young

DL Josh Paschal

LB Kash Daniel

TE Keaton Upshaw

DB Moses Douglass

DL TJ Carter

WR Bryce Oliver

DL Phil Hoskins

DB Quandre Mosely

OL Mason Wolfe

OL Nick Lewis

TEAM GRAF

QB Terry Wilson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Chris Oats

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Luke Fortner

LB DeAndre Square

DB Jordan Griffin

LB Jordan Wright

DB Cedrick Dort

WR Isaiah Epps

WR Ahmad Wagner

DL Kordell Looney

OL Quintin Wilson

LB Jamin Davis