Mock Draft: Round 14
Filling out three draft squads from one college football team is an interesting venture, especially on the offensive line and the front seven.
Kentucky's depth is improved, but in Round 14 we're digging into the second team.
Justin Rowland
Round 14, Pick 40
AUSTIN DOTSON
I'm loving my defense in this draft and I feel like I've been fortunate to put together a nice cast of first string skill players who can make something happen with the ball, but the one area I feel like I've neglected a bit is the offensive line. Austin Dotson will not be a starter for Kentucky but he's a physical, increasingly mature second teamer in all likelihood, who could play guard or tackle in a pinch. Note that I've focused on power in my three linemen so far: Dotson, Logan Stenberg and Naasir Watkins. Those guys are capable of blowing open some holes. I still have work to do on the offensive line, but as improved as Kentucky's depth is, in any three-person draft of one college team you're going to have some areas that are stronger than others. This was a need I just had to address.
Jeff Drummond
Round 14, Pick 41
NICK LEWIS
I'm popping on my Infinity Gauntlet and bringing "Thanos" into the fold for Team Drummond. Nick Lewis, all 6-foot-9, 367 pounds of him, will occupy my other offensive tackle position opposite Landon Young and place a bit of pressure on my peers at a slot where depth is getting tricky. Lewis might be the biggest human being I've ever stood next to on the football field. Only Shaquille O'Neal compares in any other sport during my career. The redshirt freshman from Jacksonville, Fla., had nice spring and showed signs of progressing in a timely fashion. Thanks to UK's veteran scenario on the O-Line, he may be a year or so away from making a big impact, but he's got a ton of potential.
Travis Graf
Round 14, Pick 42
JAMIN DAVIS
Gonna take my fourth and final linebacker here with Davis. The redshirt sophomore appeared in every game last season after redshirting as a freshman. Finished with 10 tackles and an interception in 2018 and followed it up with a nice 2019 spring game, forcing a fumble from Chris Rodriguez. The coaches really like his potential and he should see more snaps in the rotation this season. I really liked the athleticism of my linebacker corps before, and I like it even more now with Davis.
TEAM ROWLAND
RB A.J. Rose
DL Quinton Bohanna
DL Calvin Taylor
OL Logan Stenberg
OL Naasir Watkins
LB Boogie Watson
DB Brandin Echols
DB Tyrell Ajian
TE Justin Rigg
WR Josh Ali
DL Marquan McCall
LB Jared Casey
DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald
OL Austin Dotson
TEAM DRUMMOND
WR Lynn Bowden
RB Kavosiey Smoke
OL Drake Jackson
OL Landon Young
DL Josh Paschal
LB Kash Daniel
TE Keaton Upshaw
DB Moses Douglass
DL TJ Carter
WR Bryce Oliver
DL Phil Hoskins
DB Quandre Mosely
OL Mason Wolfe
OL Nick Lewis
TEAM GRAF
QB Terry Wilson
DB Davonte Robinson
LB Chris Oats
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Luke Fortner
LB DeAndre Square
DB Jordan Griffin
LB Jordan Wright
DB Cedrick Dort
WR Isaiah Epps
WR Ahmad Wagner
DL Kordell Looney
OL Quintin Wilson
LB Jamin Davis