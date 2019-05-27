Football games are won and lost in the trenches, and Round 13 of the Cats Illustrated Mock Draft makes that clear.

All three squads added a lineman in this round.

Travis Graf

Round 13, Pick 37

QUINTIN WILSON

I need to start plugging some players in on my offensive line, so I’ll go with Quintin Wilson as my center to be my anchor in the trenches. Ranked as the number 5 center coming out of high school, Wilson seems to be in line to be the heir apparent at the center position when Drake Jackson graduates. In the one game Wilson logged last season, he showed versatility in lining up at the guard position. The coaches have always been upbeat in talking about Wilson and it seems to be that he has some major upside. You’ll see him make more appearances when Kentucky is in control of games this season.

Jeff Drummond

Round 13, Pick 38

MASON WOLFE

Since grabbing Drake Jackson and Landon Young early in the draft, I have neglected my O-Line a bit. I need to come back to it now while there's still a really solid member of last year's rotation still available. Mason Wolfe has played a lot of football for the Cats. With the departure of Bunchy Stallings, he's going to play even more this season. The senior from Henderson County is dependable and versatile. UK offensive line coach John Schlarman was quick to point out on several occasions last season that some of the Cats' most impressive drives included snaps for guys like Luke Fortner, Mason Wolfe and Darian Kinnard rotating in to give the first unit a breather. It's a great feeling when you can go to those guys and not experience a big drop-off in productivity.

Justin Rowland

Round 13, Pick 39

ABULE ABADI-FITZGERALD

I was very close to making this round a full-blown run on offensive linemen (I'll get to that very soon) but my mind drifted to Abadi-Fitzgerald, a specimen who arrived as raw as football players come, but one who has received ample praise from the coaching staff for his work ethic and development. In our draft we've got the opportunity to design a 4-3 or a 3-4 scheme. Picking Abadi-Fitzgerald means I'm running with four up front, pairing him with Marquan McCall, Calvin Taylor and Quinton Bohanna. Good look matching up with that crew.

*****

TEAM ROWLAND

RB A.J. Rose

DL Quinton Bohanna

DL Calvin Taylor

OL Logan Stenberg

OL Naasir Watkins

LB Boogie Watson

DB Brandin Echols

DB Tyrell Ajian

TE Justin Rigg

WR Josh Ali

DL Marquan McCall

LB Jared Casey

DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald

TEAM DRUMMOND

WR Lynn Bowden

RB Kavosiey Smoke

OL Drake Jackson

OL Landon Young

DL Josh Paschal

LB Kash Daniel

TE Keaton Upshaw

DB Moses Douglass

DL TJ Carter

WR Bryce Oliver

DL Phil Hoskins

DB Quandre Mosely

OL Mason Wolfe

TEAM GRAF

QB Terry Wilson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Chris Oats

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Luke Fortner

LB DeAndre Square

DB Jordan Griffin

LB Jordan Wright

DB Cedrick Dort

WR Isaiah Epps

WR Ahmad Wagner

DL Kordell Looney

OL Quintin Wilson