Mock Draft: Round 13
Football games are won and lost in the trenches, and Round 13 of the Cats Illustrated Mock Draft makes that clear.
All three squads added a lineman in this round.
Travis Graf
Round 13, Pick 37
QUINTIN WILSON
I need to start plugging some players in on my offensive line, so I’ll go with Quintin Wilson as my center to be my anchor in the trenches. Ranked as the number 5 center coming out of high school, Wilson seems to be in line to be the heir apparent at the center position when Drake Jackson graduates. In the one game Wilson logged last season, he showed versatility in lining up at the guard position. The coaches have always been upbeat in talking about Wilson and it seems to be that he has some major upside. You’ll see him make more appearances when Kentucky is in control of games this season.
Jeff Drummond
Round 13, Pick 38
MASON WOLFE
Since grabbing Drake Jackson and Landon Young early in the draft, I have neglected my O-Line a bit. I need to come back to it now while there's still a really solid member of last year's rotation still available. Mason Wolfe has played a lot of football for the Cats. With the departure of Bunchy Stallings, he's going to play even more this season. The senior from Henderson County is dependable and versatile. UK offensive line coach John Schlarman was quick to point out on several occasions last season that some of the Cats' most impressive drives included snaps for guys like Luke Fortner, Mason Wolfe and Darian Kinnard rotating in to give the first unit a breather. It's a great feeling when you can go to those guys and not experience a big drop-off in productivity.
Justin Rowland
Round 13, Pick 39
ABULE ABADI-FITZGERALD
I was very close to making this round a full-blown run on offensive linemen (I'll get to that very soon) but my mind drifted to Abadi-Fitzgerald, a specimen who arrived as raw as football players come, but one who has received ample praise from the coaching staff for his work ethic and development. In our draft we've got the opportunity to design a 4-3 or a 3-4 scheme. Picking Abadi-Fitzgerald means I'm running with four up front, pairing him with Marquan McCall, Calvin Taylor and Quinton Bohanna. Good look matching up with that crew.
*****
TEAM ROWLAND
RB A.J. Rose
DL Quinton Bohanna
DL Calvin Taylor
OL Logan Stenberg
OL Naasir Watkins
LB Boogie Watson
DB Brandin Echols
DB Tyrell Ajian
TE Justin Rigg
WR Josh Ali
DL Marquan McCall
LB Jared Casey
DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald
TEAM DRUMMOND
WR Lynn Bowden
RB Kavosiey Smoke
OL Drake Jackson
OL Landon Young
DL Josh Paschal
LB Kash Daniel
TE Keaton Upshaw
DB Moses Douglass
DL TJ Carter
WR Bryce Oliver
DL Phil Hoskins
DB Quandre Mosely
OL Mason Wolfe
TEAM GRAF
QB Terry Wilson
DB Davonte Robinson
LB Chris Oats
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Luke Fortner
LB DeAndre Square
DB Jordan Griffin
LB Jordan Wright
DB Cedrick Dort
WR Isaiah Epps
WR Ahmad Wagner
DL Kordell Looney
OL Quintin Wilson