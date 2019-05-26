The Cats Illustrated draft managers doubled down on defense in the 12th Round of our Mock Draft, with two newcomers flying off the board and a veteran backup defensive lineman being selected as well.

Justin Rowland

Round 12, Pick 34

JARED CASEY

With only a semester in college under his belt, Casey was arguably the best second team defensive player in Kentucky's spring game a month and a half ago. He was fast to the football and looked physically mature beyond his years. He's someone who has been talked up by the staff ever since he signed and has exceptional upside. Its possible he could make the kind of impact as a freshman that Chris Oats and/or DeAndre Square made a season ago with Kentucky needing depth on the edge. I'm actually planning to use Casey as an inside linebacker, tentatively, and he's definitely capable of that even though he won't be doing that at UK. Once again, doubling down on defense has been my strategy. I couldn't be happier about the defense I've assembled. It's big, fast and nasty.

Jeff Drummond

Round 12, Pick 35

QUANDRE MOSELY

The old football saying goes that they don't recruit jucos to come and sit the bench. With Kentucky losing its entire secondary to graduation, there's a golden opportunity for Quandre Mosely (and Team Rowland's earlier pick, Brandin Echols) to step in at one of the corner spots this fall. He has two big resume points in his favor: (1) he's a big corner -- 6-foot-2, 185 pounds -- that Mark Stoops has always prefered; and (2) he displayed fantastic ball skills at Eastern Arizona CC with six interceptions. I like the fact that he excelled as a wide receiver in high school before making the transition to DB.

Travis Graf

Round 12, Pick 36

KORDELL LOONEY

Looney has always been a rotational guy, but I see him getting a lot more snaps this season. The junior tallied 15 tackles, a couple quarterback hurries and a PBU last season. You saw more explosion out of him last season than 2017 and I look for him to build and improve once again in 2019. The Springfield product won’t appear much in the box scores, but he’s good at clogging holes and getting some push into the backfield.

TEAM ROWLAND

RB A.J. Rose

DL Quinton Bohanna

DL Calvin Taylor

OL Logan Stenberg

OL Naasir Watkins

LB Boogie Watson

DB Brandin Echols

DB Tyrell Ajian

TE Justin Rigg

WR Josh Ali

DL Marquan McCall

LB Jared Casey

TEAM DRUMMOND

WR Lynn Bowden

RB Kavosiey Smoke

OL Drake Jackson

OL Landon Young

DL Josh Paschal

LB Kash Daniel

TE Keaton Upshaw

DB Moses Douglass

DL TJ Carter

WR Bryce Oliver

DL Phil Hoskins

DB Quandre Mosely

TEAM GRAF

QB Terry Wilson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Chris Oats

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Luke Fortner

LB DeAndre Square

DB Jordan Griffin

LB Jordan Wright

DB Cedrick Dort

WR Isaiah Epps

WR Ahmad Wagner

DL Kordell Looney