Mock Draft: Round 12
The Cats Illustrated draft managers doubled down on defense in the 12th Round of our Mock Draft, with two newcomers flying off the board and a veteran backup defensive lineman being selected as well.
Justin Rowland
Round 12, Pick 34
JARED CASEY
With only a semester in college under his belt, Casey was arguably the best second team defensive player in Kentucky's spring game a month and a half ago. He was fast to the football and looked physically mature beyond his years. He's someone who has been talked up by the staff ever since he signed and has exceptional upside. Its possible he could make the kind of impact as a freshman that Chris Oats and/or DeAndre Square made a season ago with Kentucky needing depth on the edge. I'm actually planning to use Casey as an inside linebacker, tentatively, and he's definitely capable of that even though he won't be doing that at UK. Once again, doubling down on defense has been my strategy. I couldn't be happier about the defense I've assembled. It's big, fast and nasty.
Jeff Drummond
Round 12, Pick 35
QUANDRE MOSELY
The old football saying goes that they don't recruit jucos to come and sit the bench. With Kentucky losing its entire secondary to graduation, there's a golden opportunity for Quandre Mosely (and Team Rowland's earlier pick, Brandin Echols) to step in at one of the corner spots this fall. He has two big resume points in his favor: (1) he's a big corner -- 6-foot-2, 185 pounds -- that Mark Stoops has always prefered; and (2) he displayed fantastic ball skills at Eastern Arizona CC with six interceptions. I like the fact that he excelled as a wide receiver in high school before making the transition to DB.
Travis Graf
Round 12, Pick 36
KORDELL LOONEY
Looney has always been a rotational guy, but I see him getting a lot more snaps this season. The junior tallied 15 tackles, a couple quarterback hurries and a PBU last season. You saw more explosion out of him last season than 2017 and I look for him to build and improve once again in 2019. The Springfield product won’t appear much in the box scores, but he’s good at clogging holes and getting some push into the backfield.
TEAM ROWLAND
RB A.J. Rose
DL Quinton Bohanna
DL Calvin Taylor
OL Logan Stenberg
OL Naasir Watkins
LB Boogie Watson
DB Brandin Echols
DB Tyrell Ajian
TE Justin Rigg
WR Josh Ali
DL Marquan McCall
LB Jared Casey
TEAM DRUMMOND
WR Lynn Bowden
RB Kavosiey Smoke
OL Drake Jackson
OL Landon Young
DL Josh Paschal
LB Kash Daniel
TE Keaton Upshaw
DB Moses Douglass
DL TJ Carter
WR Bryce Oliver
DL Phil Hoskins
DB Quandre Mosely
TEAM GRAF
QB Terry Wilson
DB Davonte Robinson
LB Chris Oats
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Luke Fortner
LB DeAndre Square
DB Jordan Griffin
LB Jordan Wright
DB Cedrick Dort
WR Isaiah Epps
WR Ahmad Wagner
DL Kordell Looney