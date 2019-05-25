Mock Draft: Round 11
Round 11 of the Cats Illustrated Mock perfectly illustrates just how much raw potential Kentucky has across the board in 2019. This is the round of the upside pick.
Travis Graf
Round 11, Pick 31
AHMAD WAGNER
Taking a flier on Wagner here. The Iowa basketball transfer has yet to catch a pass, but has drawn multiple pass interference calls on jump balls due to his height. I think he’ll be a nice red zone weapon for Terry Wilson this season. 2018 was a learning curve for Wagner as he learned to be a more complete receiver, and learn how to run all of the routes on a route tree. If Wagner had played football instead of basketball after high school, he might not be in college for the 2019 season, as everyone raves about the potential he has.
Jeff Drummond
Round 11, Pick 32
PHIL HOSKINS
Once described by his D-Line coach as a "rolling ball of butcher knives," Phil Hoskins may be primed for a big swan song with the Cats. He was productive in a reserve role as a junior, recording 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks. Those are rock-solid numbers for someone who didn't get the lion's share of snaps at his position. I look for him to get more run this season after Tymere Dubose and Adrian Middleton graduated. A lot of talented juco guys really surge in that final year.
Justin Rowland
Round 11, Pick 33
MARQUAN MCCALL
As one of the highest-ranked recruits of the Mark Stoops era and a player who made some head-turning plays with his raw power as only a true freshman, Marquan McCall has me feeling incredibly well about my defensive line, which also features Quinton Bohanna and Calvin Taylor. Games are won and lost in the trenches and the best teams in college football have the best defensive lines, generally speaking. That has been my strategy here and McCall is right in line with that.
*****
TEAM ROWLAND
RB A.J. Rose
DL Quinton Bohanna
DL Calvin Taylor
OL Logan Stenberg
OL Naasir Watkins
LB Boogie Watson
DB Brandin Echols
DB Tyrell Ajian
TE Justin Rigg
WR Josh Ali
DL Marquan McCall
TEAM DRUMMOND
WR Lynn Bowden
RB Kavosiey Smoke
OL Drake Jackson
OL Landon Young
DL Josh Paschal
LB Kash Daniel
TE Keaton Upshaw
DB Moses Douglass
DL TJ Carter
WR Bryce Oliver
DL Phil Hoskins
TEAM GRAF
QB Terry Wilson
DB Davonte Robinson
LB Chris Oats
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Luke Fortner
LB DeAndre Square
DB Jordan Griffin
LB Jordan Wright
DB Cedrick Dort
WR Isaiah Epps
WR Ahmad Wagner