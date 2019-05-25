Round 11 of the Cats Illustrated Mock perfectly illustrates just how much raw potential Kentucky has across the board in 2019. This is the round of the upside pick.

Travis Graf

Round 11, Pick 31

AHMAD WAGNER

Taking a flier on Wagner here. The Iowa basketball transfer has yet to catch a pass, but has drawn multiple pass interference calls on jump balls due to his height. I think he’ll be a nice red zone weapon for Terry Wilson this season. 2018 was a learning curve for Wagner as he learned to be a more complete receiver, and learn how to run all of the routes on a route tree. If Wagner had played football instead of basketball after high school, he might not be in college for the 2019 season, as everyone raves about the potential he has.

Jeff Drummond

Round 11, Pick 32

PHIL HOSKINS

Once described by his D-Line coach as a "rolling ball of butcher knives," Phil Hoskins may be primed for a big swan song with the Cats. He was productive in a reserve role as a junior, recording 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks. Those are rock-solid numbers for someone who didn't get the lion's share of snaps at his position. I look for him to get more run this season after Tymere Dubose and Adrian Middleton graduated. A lot of talented juco guys really surge in that final year.

Justin Rowland

Round 11, Pick 33

MARQUAN MCCALL

As one of the highest-ranked recruits of the Mark Stoops era and a player who made some head-turning plays with his raw power as only a true freshman, Marquan McCall has me feeling incredibly well about my defensive line, which also features Quinton Bohanna and Calvin Taylor. Games are won and lost in the trenches and the best teams in college football have the best defensive lines, generally speaking. That has been my strategy here and McCall is right in line with that.

*****

TEAM ROWLAND

RB A.J. Rose

DL Quinton Bohanna

DL Calvin Taylor

OL Logan Stenberg

OL Naasir Watkins

LB Boogie Watson

DB Brandin Echols

DB Tyrell Ajian

TE Justin Rigg

WR Josh Ali

DL Marquan McCall

TEAM DRUMMOND

WR Lynn Bowden

RB Kavosiey Smoke

OL Drake Jackson

OL Landon Young

DL Josh Paschal

LB Kash Daniel

TE Keaton Upshaw

DB Moses Douglass

DL TJ Carter

WR Bryce Oliver

DL Phil Hoskins

TEAM GRAF

QB Terry Wilson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Chris Oats

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Luke Fortner

LB DeAndre Square

DB Jordan Griffin

LB Jordan Wright

DB Cedrick Dort

WR Isaiah Epps

WR Ahmad Wagner