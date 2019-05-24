The Cats Illustrated 2019 Mock Draft of UK football players rolls along and we're already at Round 10.

Justin Rowland

Round 10, Pick 28

JOSH ALI

Ali hasn't put up big numbers to this point in his Kentucky career but we are talking about the guy who could (should?) be the Wildcats' No. 1 outside receiver for the 2019 season here. Eventually I'll need to draft the guy who will be throwing him the ball, but Ali looked explosive and crisp in his routes and really attacked the ball in the spring game. We also heard good things about him throughout spring practice. I think he's ready to take a step forward. While I have built my team around defense, I'm feeling great that I've got AJ Rose, Justin Rigg and Ali as guys who can make things happen when my team has the ball.

Jeff Drummond

Round 10, Pick 29

BRYCE OLIVER

I'm going to go with the breakout star of the Blue-White Spring Game. Oliver, a redshirt freshman from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., gave Big Blue Nation hope that the Cats may have a strong complementary wideout to play opposite Lynn Bowden and keep defenses from loading up on UK's star. Splitting time between the Blue and White squads, Oliver was targeted a whopping 18 times in the scrimmage, showing that he's got a knack for getting open. He hauled in eight receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown, including some contested catches on 50/50 balls that made the coaching staff excited about his future.

Travis Graf

Round 10, Pick 30

ISAIAH EPPS

Going into his junior season, Isaiah Epps hasn’t produced as much as some of the other receivers on the roster. Epps didn’t start playing football until later in his high school career, and it has shown up until now, as he’s learning to run more crisp routes. Epps and Wilson were a half step off on a ton of deep balls last season, but connected on one for a 60 yard touchdown in the spring game, possibly giving us a look at what’s to come on the go routes. I like his upside coming into 2019.

*****

TEAM ROWLAND

RB A.J. Rose

DL Quinton Bohanna

DL Calvin Taylor

OL Logan Stenberg

OL Naasir Watkins

LB Boogie Watson

DB Brandin Echols

DB Tyrell Ajian

TE Justin Rigg

WR Josh Ali

TEAM DRUMMOND

WR Lynn Bowden

RB Kavosiey Smoke

OL Drake Jackson

OL Landon Young

DL Josh Paschal

LB Kash Daniel

TE Keaton Upshaw

DB Moses Douglass

DL TJ Carter

WR Bryce Oliver

TEAM GRAF

QB Terry Wilson

DB Davonte Robinson

LB Chris Oats

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Luke Fortner

LB DeAndre Square

DB Jordan Griffin

LB Jordan Wright

DB Cedrick Dort

WR Isaiah Epps