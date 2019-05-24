Mock Draft: Round 10
The Cats Illustrated 2019 Mock Draft of UK football players rolls along and we're already at Round 10.
Justin Rowland
Round 10, Pick 28
JOSH ALI
Ali hasn't put up big numbers to this point in his Kentucky career but we are talking about the guy who could (should?) be the Wildcats' No. 1 outside receiver for the 2019 season here. Eventually I'll need to draft the guy who will be throwing him the ball, but Ali looked explosive and crisp in his routes and really attacked the ball in the spring game. We also heard good things about him throughout spring practice. I think he's ready to take a step forward. While I have built my team around defense, I'm feeling great that I've got AJ Rose, Justin Rigg and Ali as guys who can make things happen when my team has the ball.
Jeff Drummond
Round 10, Pick 29
BRYCE OLIVER
I'm going to go with the breakout star of the Blue-White Spring Game. Oliver, a redshirt freshman from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., gave Big Blue Nation hope that the Cats may have a strong complementary wideout to play opposite Lynn Bowden and keep defenses from loading up on UK's star. Splitting time between the Blue and White squads, Oliver was targeted a whopping 18 times in the scrimmage, showing that he's got a knack for getting open. He hauled in eight receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown, including some contested catches on 50/50 balls that made the coaching staff excited about his future.
Travis Graf
Round 10, Pick 30
ISAIAH EPPS
Going into his junior season, Isaiah Epps hasn’t produced as much as some of the other receivers on the roster. Epps didn’t start playing football until later in his high school career, and it has shown up until now, as he’s learning to run more crisp routes. Epps and Wilson were a half step off on a ton of deep balls last season, but connected on one for a 60 yard touchdown in the spring game, possibly giving us a look at what’s to come on the go routes. I like his upside coming into 2019.
TEAM ROWLAND
RB A.J. Rose
DL Quinton Bohanna
DL Calvin Taylor
OL Logan Stenberg
OL Naasir Watkins
LB Boogie Watson
DB Brandin Echols
DB Tyrell Ajian
TE Justin Rigg
WR Josh Ali
TEAM DRUMMOND
WR Lynn Bowden
RB Kavosiey Smoke
OL Drake Jackson
OL Landon Young
DL Josh Paschal
LB Kash Daniel
TE Keaton Upshaw
DB Moses Douglass
DL TJ Carter
WR Bryce Oliver
TEAM GRAF
QB Terry Wilson
DB Davonte Robinson
LB Chris Oats
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Luke Fortner
LB DeAndre Square
DB Jordan Griffin
LB Jordan Wright
DB Cedrick Dort
WR Isaiah Epps