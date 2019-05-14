Last year marked the first edition of Cats Illustrated's Mock Draft of Kentucky football players. This year Travis Graf, Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland will be drafting once again.

In a traditional snake draft format, Graf draws the first pick, Drummond the second and Rowland the third before the order reverses.

Follow along and then once the teams are compiled vote for the best and discuss what you would have done differently.

Travis Graf

Round 1, Pick 1

TERRY WILSON

Graf: With the first overall pick, I’ll be taking the quarterback that lead the Cats to a 10-3 record a year ago, junior Terry Wilson. I don’t trust any other quarterback on next year’s roster and I expect Wilson to make a big jump in production this season. This is arguably the position with the most questions between the starter and the backup on the whole roster.

Jeff Drummond

Round 1, Pick 2

LYNN BOWDEN

Drummond: Travis went with a first overall pick that made a lot of sense, given the current state of UK’s quarterback depth chart, but I’m thrilled that it gives me an opportunity to draft the best football player on the board in Lynn Bowden. The junior wide receiver made a huge leap between his freshman and sophomore seasons, capped off by the impressive performance in the Citrus Bowl against Penn State. Not only do I land the biggest offensive playmaker on the team but also a special teams weapon who is a threat to take it the house any time he gets his hands on the ball.

Justin Rowland

Round 1, Pick 3

A.J. ROSE

I see the rationale for both the picks my esteemed colleagues made. But I'm very happy AJ Rose is still on the board and I'll happily scoop him up. This is still a football program with a run-heavy identity and whenever he has had opportunities Rose has played very well. He could be a 1,000-yard back and he'll bring big play ability to my backfield.