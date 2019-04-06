Missouri homered to tie the game in the eighth inning and manufactured a run with "small-ball" in the ninth inning Saturday to claim a 5-4 win over Kentucky in Game 2 of the SEC series in Columbia.

The Tigers' Paul Gomez hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth just moments after Javon Shelby had given the Wildcats a 4-3 lead with a three-run homer in the top half of the inning.

A lead-off single by Paul Zimmerman, a sacrifice bunt, and a game-winning single by Austin James gave Missouri the victory in the ninth inning. The hero, James, was hitting only .154 entering the game.

Mizzou (21-11-1, 4-6-1 SEC) evened the three-game series at a game apiece.

Zimmerman went 3-for-3 with two RBI to lead the Tigers' offensive attack.

Cameron Dulle (3-3) picked up the win out of the Mizzou bullpen. He worked the final two-thirds of an inning without allowing a baserunner.

Kentucky (17-14, 2-9 SEC) was unable to take advantage of sending All-American left-hander Zack Thompson to the mound in an effort to clinch the series. Thompson departed with a no decision, his sixth in eight starts this season, after allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits over six innings on the mound.

Coltyn Kessler had two hits, including a home run, and an RBI to lead the Cats at the plate. Ryan Shinn also had two hits for UK. Shelby homered for the second consecutive day, giving the junior outfielder five on the season.

The last of four UK pitchers on the day, Cole Ayers (0-1), took the loss, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning.

The series concludes on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.