CatsIllustrated - Mizzou spoils Cats' bid to sweep series

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Missouri made the most of its final three trips to the plate on Sunday, scoring all five of its runs late to rally for a 5-3 win over Kentucky.

The visiting Tigers got a two-out, three-run home run by pinch hitter Cameron Swanger in the eighth inning to give his team the lead for good and spoil the Wildcats' hopes of a weekend sweep at Kentucky Proud Park to begin SEC play.

Swanger's blast was the second of three big extra-base hits late in the game against the UK bullpen. In the seventh, Tre Morris hit a solo home run to trim the Cats' lead to 3-1 and give Missouri a spark. In the ninth, Joshua Day provided an insurance run with an RBI double.

Day went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles to lead Missouri (8-12, 1-2 SEC).

The Tigers used six pitchers in holding Kentucky (13-4, 2-1 SEC) to just six hits on the day. Konnor Ash (1-0), the third Missouri hurler of the game, earned the win with one inning of scoreless relief work. Lukas Veinbergs earned his first save of the season by retiring UK's top hitter, Austin Schultz, with the tying runs on base in the bottom of the ninth.

Dillon Marsh (0-1) took the loss out of the Kentucky bullpen, serving up the three-run homer to Swanger in the eighth. Four of the Cats' six relievers used in the series finale allowed an earned run. The bullpen had been a strength for UK to this point in the season.

Zack Lee started for the Cats, working 4.2 scoreless innings while allowing four hits, two walks, and a hit batsman.

Kentucky's offense was highlighted by the seventh home run of the season by senior first baseman T.J. Collett. Coltyn Kessler had a hit and two walks for the Cats, but the rest of the lineup combined to reach base only seven times.

The Cats return to action Tuesday at KPP against Butler. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET