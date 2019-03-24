Kentucky senior Abbey Cheek made history Saturday but Missouri rallied past Kentucky for an 11-8, series-clinching win at John Cropp Stadium.

Cheek hit her 49th career home run in the bottom of the 4th inning, breaking the all-time school mark previously held by Brittany Cervantes.

Despite Cheek's blast, one of three homers by Kentucky on the day, and eight team hits, the Tigers (15-12, 4-4) rocked the Cats pitching staff for ten hits, eight of which went for extra bases

The trio of Megan Schorman, Grace Baalman (5-4) and Larissa Spellman combined to walk nine Tiger hitters and struggled to finish innings.

Cheek led the Cats (21-9, 6-2) with three hits and two RBI. Katie Reed recorded two hits and had an RBI.

Kentucky jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning thanks to an RBI single by Cheek and junior Alex Martens' first career grand slam, also her sixth home run of the season.

Missouri’s reliever, Cassie Gasper, threw 5.2 sensational innings to improve her record to 6-3. She gave up three runs on three hits but manged to silence the Cats vaunted offense.

Mizzou answered with a three-run homer by Brooke Wilmes in the top of the 2nd off of the Cats starter, Megan Schorman. The Tigers then loaded the bases with one out and chased Schorman. Her replacement, Baalman, quickly recorded two outs to get the Cats out of the jam.

Reed, Kentucky's senior shortstop, answered with a solo shot to left field, her sixth of the year, to extend the lead to three runs, 6-3.

The Tigers ripped the game open in the top of the 3rd. Kendyl Bailey ripped a two-run blast to left field. Baalman walked two batters and hit another to load the bases with one out for the Tigers big bat, Kim Wert. Mizzou's third baseman ripped a bases-clearing triple to give them an 8-6 lead and sending UK's ace to the bench.

Spellman came out of the bullpen and struck out the next two batters to end the Tigers rally.

The Tigers added to runs off of Spellman in the top of the 4th with an RBI double to increase their lead to four runs, 10-6.

Cheek's historic blast cut the deficit to three, 10-7, but Mizzou got the run back in the 5th with a solo blast of its own.

Jenny Schaper's RBI double in the bottom of the 7th got Kentucky within three runs, but it failed to spark a rally.

Kentucky looks to avoid the sweep in the series finale Sunday at noon.